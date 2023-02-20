 Skip to content
Woman orders $180K worth of cocaine shipped to her front door. Still unclear as to how much cocaine one must add to their cart for the discounts to kick in
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the shipping was free.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Hopefully the shipping was free.


If it wasn't free, if better have been fast fast fast!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Instagram would have been a good name for a cocaine delivery service.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How stupid.  She should have just signed up for a subscription to get fresh cocaine delivered every week rather than buying $180K worth all at once. Who has room in their cabinets and/or freezer to store that much cocaine?
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was for her bear friend

manofmany.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew Amazon was connected with Columbia, but I never dreamed that they delivered!
 
wgb423
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Per gram pricing.

No one ever takes into account the time and effort to individually sell 1 gram to 3000 customers.
 
Aezetyr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mindy St. Claire wanted for questioning.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: How stupid.  She should have just signed up for a subscription to get fresh cocaine delivered every week rather than buying $180K worth all at once. Who has room in their cabinets and/or freezer to store that much cocaine?


Storing that much coke is a problem that very quickly takes care of itself.
 
Congo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amazon Primo.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana."

im a little unclear as to how intent to distribute marijuana comes from this cocaine seizure... i guess they are still trying to push that debunked "weed is a gateway drug" bullshiat down in the carolinas.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wgb423: Per gram pricing.

No one ever takes into account the time and effort to individually sell 1 gram to 3000 customers.


And that's assuming it's not cut by her. Maybe it's super ultra pure. Sprinkle in a little more cop math, and you have enough cocaine to kill 7.888 billion people for 1 trillion doses! Also it might have fentanyl in it, so it could kill a million Rhode Island's.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You really have to pay attention to those Alpha Bay stealth ratings.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When my brother in law was still in high school he had drugs shipped to my house. I was pi$$ed to say the least. Nothing ever happened though. Swat never showed up. Not even Wilford Brimley, the famed postmaster general showed up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So it's a crime to cosplay as Eric Clapton now?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
coke was 2,000.00 an ounce in the late 70's 6.5 lbs of coke is 104 ounces so 200,000.00 is a low estimate?
 
