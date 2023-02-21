 Skip to content
(Guardian)   I canali non hanno acqua   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Scary, Lake, Italy, Snow, Precipitation, Climate, Rain, Europe, River  
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dearth In Venice
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good opportunity to do some cleaning and dredging.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point those canals also served as the sewer system. If that is still the case then the smell must be awful.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that smells just wonderful
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a little after-dinner wine with my cannoli, or a cup of espresso. But water would be ok.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned the smell yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they complain they have too much water, then not enough.
Are they related to California?
imageio.forbes.comView Full Size

Poop, you're soaking in it:
img.washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your watery ways won't protect you against the savage barbarians any longer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will slow down the sinking.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not sinking anymore? Rejoice!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
artsalive.co.ukView Full Size

Canals?

Where we're going we don't need canals.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Has anyone mentioned the smell yet?


I was there in the heat of summer one year.
The main wide canals don't smell, but those skinny ones can.
They don't really have a sewage system, so all sh*t and piss gets flushed right into the canals.
I went to use a public restroom there and they had a sign not to flush toilet paper, but to put it in a wicker basket. But I thought that was gross, so I flushed it, so my toilet paper was floating around Venice for a while, along with my piss and shiat.

Venice's sewer system is rather peculiar, consisting of a network of masonry tunnels known to locals as gatoli. Since the 1500s, these gatoli have been collecting wastewater and rainwater, which then flows into the city's canals and the open lagoon
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People called Romanes they go the house?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood this headline.    *fistpump*   My lessons are paying off!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dryad: Has anyone mentioned the smell yet?

I was there in the heat of summer one year.
The main wide canals don't smell, but those skinny ones can.
They don't really have a sewage system, so all sh*t and piss gets flushed right into the canals.
I went to use a public restroom there and they had a sign not to flush toilet paper, but to put it in a wicker basket. But I thought that was gross, so I flushed it, so my toilet paper was floating around Venice for a while, along with my piss and shiat.

Venice's sewer system is rather peculiar, consisting of a network of masonry tunnels known to locals as gatoli. Since the 1500s, these gatoli have been collecting wastewater and rainwater, which then flows into the city's canals and the open lagoon


"I went to use a public restroom there and they had a sign not to flush toilet paper, but to put it in a wicker basket. But I thought that was gross, so I flushed it"

Tell me you're a complete entitled asshole of a tourist without telling me.

Seriously, a huge section of the planet has sewer systems that can't cope with toilet roll and will block and ruin people's homes if you flush iat, but you go right ahead and do that anyway because you find it gross to use the bin.

I visited Greece last year. No, I didn't like having to put my crap paper in the bin, but that's what you have to do there, so that's what we did. Even my kids managed it.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image 270x180]


Exactly what I was thinking.  Venice doesn't have a sewer treatment system.  It all goes straight into the canals.  That mud is basically concentrated sewer deposits.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: First they complain they have too much water, then not enough.
Are they related to California?
[imageio.forbes.com image 850x566]
Poop, you're soaking in it:
[img.washingtonpost.com image 850x622]


That's because with climate change disrupting the global climate there's a lot more instability. Some places can get severe flooding at some times and extreme droughts at others.

CA's recent historic deluge, for example, was pretty extreme.... but the drought they've been in is ALSO very extreme, so the massive influx of water helped a lot, but they're still in a drought even now from what I understand.

As climate change intensifies these extreme should continue getting more extreme, and biomes are going to change.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

neongoats: Seems like a good opportunity to do some cleaning and dredging.


True, but there's also the problem that some wooden foundations are being exposed to air that will start their decomposition process.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's the body count so far?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Venice was built there to keep out the Franks.  Somewhere the Franks learned how to swim, and control the weather.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: Seems like a good opportunity to do some cleaning and dredging.


And building maintenance. Pretty sure I read an article about all the buildings that were getting ready to crumble into the canals.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take the canali.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's no cause for alarm.

We'll all be fine...
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would have been better if there had been no water?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In English we would more often say "there's no water in the canals" because canals don't really possess water so much as conduct it.
So I'd have to think 'non c'é acqua nei canali' is better Italian.  But it's been a while for ne.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That should cut back on the crowding problem.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I understood this headline.    *fistpump*   My lessons are paying off!


As long as you're taking Italian lessons. If you're taking German lessons you should probably ask for a refund.
 
