(KRON 4)   Tesla mistakes parking garage for fire truck   (kron4.com) divider line
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. That looks a lot like idiot driver swerves and overcorrects trying to miss idiot pedestrian.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The AI is deft and animal like in its perception.
It instictively tried to wedge itself into that tiny space, like a house cat
or a ferret.
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the Tesla do that, or was it a clever ruse by a road runner?
 
