(newyorkupstate.com)   After he was returned to the Niagara SPCA for the 3rd time, Ralphie was enrolled in YourEveryDayK9's intensive training course. Hopefully this works so he'll become less of a jerk and find his forever home in time for a future Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (newyorkupstate.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
We first met Ralphie a month ago. Thie most current adoption lasted 2 weeks.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12726130/Jerk-dog-needs-Jerk-owner-to-Jerk-around-by-a-leash-Bonus-Subby-got-his-bestest-girl-from-same-shelter-almost-exactly-one-year-ago
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x321]
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Lunchtime...
royacdn.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
A mobile "barkery"...
justsomething.coView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
And now that I've stuffed myself with chicken bacon (BACON!) queso vegetable and garlic spicy ramen, I'm bloated and I want to take a nap!
doglime.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: A mobile "barkery"...
[justsomething.co image 850x637]


Nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hey guize - Happy Tuesday (well, as happy as a Tuesday can get, I guess)!

Fark user imageTonight... A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 3am. Patchy blowing dust. Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind 45 to 50 mph decreasing to 34 to 39 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph.

So, this is the forecast for tonight where I live...wind gusts up to 70mph?? That's high even for us. I'm a little nervous. When it gets really windy I get all jittery.

Doubt we'll actually see any snow. They've done this "20% chance" thing all winter and so far no white stuff. It wouldn't be so bad to have a little snow here since it never stays long and the Brindy monster has never seen snow before - Maxie loved it, KatieBoo was unsure at first but thought it was kinda fun, and I'm pretty sure Kira kitty put a curse on us for putting her precious paws on something that was both cold *and* wet. Guess we'll find out, eh?
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pupper tax. Brin managed to survive yet another spa weekend. Post-bath zoomies really wear her out, poor thing.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size


Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 640x480]

Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

[Fark user image 255x198]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sincere condolences and ****HUGS****

Feel free to share stories, pics, tears...you know we all understand here.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hail Woofsday!...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Good news!  The hail has turned to wind driven flurries.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: [Fark user image 320x234]
Pupper tax. Brin managed to survive yet another spa weekend. Post-bath zoomies really wear her out, poor thing.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 640x480]

Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

[Fark user image 255x198]


I'm so soorry for your loss!

((((((HUGS))))))
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



We dog slaves know this well.....
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We all have photos where our mom cut our bangs....this is Tootsie's MY MOM CUT MY HAIR photo from yesterday
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

We all have photos where our mom cut our bangs....this is Tootsie's MY MOM CUT MY HAIR photo from yesterday
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 640x480]

Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

[Fark user image 255x198]


OMG, I'm so sorry! ::hugs::
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 640x480]

Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

[Fark user image 255x198]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.


ouch!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.

ouch!


Yepper, and if it's the same as when I got my first shot back on August 23rd, I'll have to go in and have a blood test 2 weeks from the 28th to check calcium levels.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.

ouch!

Yepper, and if it's the same as when I got my first shot back on August 23rd, I'll have to go in and have a blood test 2 weeks from the 28th to check calcium levels.


as long as you get better, that has osteoporosis sounds like it sucks
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.

ouch!

Yepper, and if it's the same as when I got my first shot back on August 23rd, I'll have to go in and have a blood test 2 weeks from the 28th to check calcium levels.

as long as you get better, that has osteoporosis sounds like it sucks


Hsving it not only increases your chance of getting a fracture, but in some cases it can also cause you to lose height too.  I had my first bone density (DEXA) scan in 2020 and they weigh you and measure your height beforehand. I was 59" tall (Or short) in 2020. I measured at 57" at my 2022 bone density scan.  On the plus side, I weighed roughly 40 lbs less than I did in 2020

As you can imagine, losing height when you're already short is no bueno.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 640x480]

Pumpkins just crossed the rainbow bridge. I don't know what to say next.

[Fark user image 255x198]


Fark user imageView Full Size

(((HUGS)))
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Good news!  The hail has turned to wind driven flurries.


nextshark.comView Full Size


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.


Googled 'stinging mofo'-
BURN IT! BURN IT NOW!!!!!!
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

skybird659: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Good news!  The hail has turned to wind driven flurries.

[nextshark.com image 480x270]

[morbotron.com image 480x360]


I do NOT sound like that!

My voice is much moar like Brainy Smurf.  Only drunker.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Tuesday night at The Grove; $8 chicken fajitas and $6 giant margaritas until 10.30 PM.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.

Googled 'stinging mofo'-
BURN IT! BURN IT NOW!!!!!!
[66.media.tumblr.com image 466x466]


Thankfully it does hurt as bad as getting stung by one of those. :D
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: skybird659: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Good news!  The hail has turned to wind driven flurries.

[nextshark.com image 480x270]

[morbotron.com image 480x360]

I do NOT sound like that!

My voice is much moar like Brainy Smurf.  Only drunker.


Lol! Winds kicking up to Hellacious here. Just starting to add rain. Several tall, thin and Monterey Pine Pitch Canker diseased trees at the far end of the parking lot leaning way to far over, diseased at the bottom, still-green top heavy at the top. 1 for sure will not be standing by morning as it's already made that cracking hatchet-thunking-against-trunk sound that precludes the falling of a tree out here. (I've heard 4 over the years, plus 1 old oak that exploded when it froze in the upper forest that sounded like a cannon blast!) Just heard storms could last up to 8 days! We having some fun now!
Bring it on!!!
Lieutenant Dan takes on the storm
Youtube 0Doyh7gGeoo
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: I have my every-6-months appointment with my PCP next Tuesday, February 28th. Should be getting my second Prolia shot (For osteopororis) then and while it helps, it stings like a mofo.

Googled 'stinging mofo'-
BURN IT! BURN IT NOW!!!!!!
[66.media.tumblr.com image 466x466]

Thankfully it does hurt as bad as getting stung by one of those. :D


Never even seen one, just as well as my shoulders are F.U.B.A.R. enough now without spend every Spring/Summer with a baseball bat over a shoulder!
 
