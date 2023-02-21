 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Turns out you *can* use ChatGPT in college, like at Vanderbilt where the dean used it to write a thoughtful email to students responding to concerns about the Michigan State mass shooting   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Artificial intelligence, Education, Communication, Michigan State University, University of Nashville, University, Nashville, Tennessee, Higher education  
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "I am also deeply troubled that a communication from my administration so missed the crucial need for personal connection and empathy during a time of tragedy," Benbow said in the statement.

I get the feeling this wasn't the first time those two deans had someone else do their work for them. Funny how those who cheat their way through a system eventually miss something that shows they're a phony. They may still succeed. But now everyone knows they are not authentic.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't even give genuine tots and pears?

How the fark did they think this was a good idea?  Either write the damn thing yourself, or just stay quiet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deans work for places that will overcharge you for a receipt of implied intelligence while being too stupid to proof read a letter they were too lazy to write.

You cannot respect slackers like that.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: You can't even give genuine tots and pears?

How the fark did they think this was a good idea?  Either write the damn thing yourself, or just stay quiet.


The statement would have had the exact same level of genuine concern if they'd wrote it themselves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People in charge are good at mailing in their heartfelt thoughts.  This is just as real.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Their problem was citing ChatGPT, as nobody would have known otherwise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: OldRod: You can't even give genuine tots and pears?

How the fark did they think this was a good idea?  Either write the damn thing yourself, or just stay quiet.

The statement would have had the exact same level of genuine concern if they'd wrote it themselves.


There's often a formula for any public statement about an event that has happened before:

- Mass shooting
- Important person caught up in corruption
- Bad actions by an employee

This type of "AI" can easily regurgitate old words into the new one changes names/places.  Who is REALLY going to be impacted by ChatGPT are the PR firms that specialize in recovery from bad press.  They are certainly not going away but there will be a downsizing for work that only involves a press release.  The major work involving commercials, donating money to a charity, etc. will still have a nice, niche market.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something needs to be done about this completely harmless bullshiat!
The gun crimes however, will just continue to happen
 
Unright
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: OldRod: You can't even give genuine tots and pears?

How the fark did they think this was a good idea?  Either write the damn thing yourself, or just stay quiet.

The statement would have had the exact same level of genuine concern if they'd wrote it themselves.


I'd wondered how e-mail readers could tell the difference between human-generated empty platitudes and AI-generated empty platitudes, but I was shocked when they admitted to it in the e-mail.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thoughts and AI generated sympathy
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. College presidents get paid exorbitant amounts of money to do nothing buy smile, shake hands with donors, and memorize some students' names. You can't even take the time to write a reassuring email? Or more likely, have your unpaid intern write something you could sign? Fark all the way off.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder how ChatGPT would respond if you submitted something and asked "How likely is it that you produced this?" It would be a nice internal check and something to keep the ethicists happy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem, schools really need a template for shooting events now. Who has time to respond to all of these shootings? We'd never get anything done, like shooting more people.
 
buster_v
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Might as well.  No one reads that shiat anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Planet Money had an experiment where ChatGPT tried to ask out a human on a date.  It didn't go well.  ChatGPT can't do humor or flirting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
???? So it's okay to use murder tools as long as you only kill within the law.
But we don't have laws against using AI.
/
We probably should
//
Until then it is a tool and no law says how we can or cannot use it.
///
These articles are silly
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Jesus Christ. College presidents get paid exorbitant amounts of money to do nothing buy smile, shake hands with donors, and memorize some students' names. You can't even take the time to write a reassuring email? Or more likely, have your unpaid intern write something you could sign? Fark all the way off.


I still remember when my university dean changed from a former professor with 50 years experience, to a former banking executive.

Suddenly the number of admitted students and housing they could charge for increased dramatically
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, ffs, who gives a shiat? It's one of those communications that everybody expects and nobody reads: Thoughts and prayers. We have a sad.  We should do better. Kthxbye.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also from that link: The Company Behind ChatGPT Just Released A Tool To Detect Text Written By AI. It Only Works About 1 In 4 Times.
That's your problem right there. You got AIs snitching on their brethren and they'll get whatever the AI equivalent of stiches are.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Jesus Christ. College presidents get paid exorbitant amounts of money to do nothing buy smile, shake hands with donors, and memorize some students' names. You can't even take the time to write a reassuring email? Or more likely, have your unpaid intern write something you could sign? Fark all the way off.


College Presidents are fundraisers. That's about 75% of their job.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear [[Proper Noun]],

In light of the recent mass shooting on [[Date]] at [[Place Name]], I want to [[Adverb]] express my deepest [[Emotion]] and say that [[Noun]] counselors will be available at [[Place Name]]. It is a real tragedy that these mass shootings are such a [[Adjective]] part of our modern lives. Sending you [[Adjective]] thoughts and prayers.

Yours [[Adverb]],
[[Name of Political Leader]]
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: Also from that link: The Company Behind ChatGPT Just Released A Tool To Detect Text Written By AI. It Only Works About 1 In 4 Times.
That's your problem right there. You got AIs snitching on their brethren and they'll get whatever the AI equivalent of stiches are.


Snitches get segfaults.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I wonder how ChatGPT would respond if you submitted something and asked "How likely is it that you produced this?" It would be a nice internal check and something to keep the ethicists happy.


My workplace did this last week. A client sent us a summary of our own long technical report and asked us if it was an accurate summary they could present. Someone in the office freaked out over the thought that our client submitted the report into ChatGPT - an henced breached confidentiality. They then asked ChatGPT if they had written the summary. ChatGPT replied that is was likely written by an AI. However... some other internal writing (not released outside the office and of a non-confidential nature) was submitted to ChatGPT and it still indicated that it was written by an AI. Apparently, ChatGPT is very shiat at determining if text was written by human or AI. At least, for technical science documents. A bit of googling confirmed similar false-positive experience with similar ChatGPT queries.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm letting AI write all my Christmas greetings from now on.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm letting AI write all my Christmas greetings from now on.


That might work.  It looks like ChatGPT is good at writing vague platitudes.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cue the outrage, I guess, but the guy had an assistant write something, read it, was impressed and approved the message. The source of the message is really irrelevant here... if the message conveyed his thoughts, who cares? If it didn't, what does it matter if his assistant crafted it or an AI?

I used ChatGPT to help write my self-assessment for work... the end result, after my edits, was fantastic - nothing but the truth, expressed well.

There are tools to obfuscate the source as AI, paraphrasing and shifting things around a bit, and they work well. It's probably worth putting your own created works through AI detector tools if you think somebody else will, even if they are NOT generated by AI.

I have no problem with AI used as the follow up to spelling and grammar checkers. As for how genuine the message is, ***shrugs*** who knows? We can't read their minds to know their intentions, so why accuse them of being heartless monsters because they presented a well crafted message in response to the tragedy? I bet there are a lot of schools who released messages that were basically boilerplates or copies of other schools' messages.
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kinda ironic for Buzzfeed to be reporting on this.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Oh, ffs, who gives a shiat? It's one of those communications that everybody expects and nobody reads: Thoughts and prayers. We have a sad.  We should do better. Kthxbye.


I have to agree here. If it were Michigan State deans it would be an issue, but this is Vanderbilt and it's not like anyone thinks people at Vanderbilt give a f#ck what happens in Lansing, Michigan anyway.

If this were Star Wars, nobody would balk at someone sending a protocol droid to express condolences on behalf of a foreign office. That's the droid's job. Seems to me the same applies here. The AI's words were profound enough to have the desired effect, and knowing it came from an AI shouldn't stain them unless you're a Luddite or one of those weirdos who is all "DeY tOoKUrrr JoBbsS!" about AI's very existence.

I guarantee you: A letter written by that same dean would not be any more heartfelt, personal, or profound than the one he/she farmed out to the bot.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm letting AI write all my Christmas greetings from now on.


You will never have been more thoughtful.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ChatGPT and other AI tools, along with other technology like automation and deepfake video and audio is soon going to make doing stuff obsolete.  you'll need to initiate a task list but eventually that will be gone too.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AI generated thoughts and prayers for shooting victims, it doesn't get any more American than that!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Planet Money had an experiment where ChatGPT tried to ask out a human on a date.  It didn't go well.  ChatGPT can't do humor or flirting.


It literally couldn't say "hey you wanna get coffee sometime?"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: ChatGPT and other AI tools, along with other technology like automation and deepfake video and audio is soon going to make doing stuff obsolete.  you'll need to initiate a task list but eventually that will be gone too.


Let me know when they can drywall a ceiling, cause if the guy I'm working for changes his gawddamned pot lights one more time after I'm done again I'll be ready for skynet.
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Rapmaster2000: Planet Money had an experiment where ChatGPT tried to ask out a human on a date.  It didn't go well.  ChatGPT can't do humor or flirting.

It literally couldn't say "hey you wanna get coffee sometime?"


This is where ChatGPT could be useful when using a shotgun strategy.  Just have it engage a large number of potential mates on a singles site.  Ignore the ones that didn't pan out and zero in where ChatGPT works.  Read the thread and educate yourself on what was said.

What will be REALLY funny is when ChatGPT is flirting on both sides (basically flirting with itself).
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To me it makes perfect sense.

Of course mass shootings happen often enough that it is only the natural evolution of things, to start outsourcing to a thoughts-and-prayers factory.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: RobotSpider: I wonder how ChatGPT would respond if you submitted something and asked "How likely is it that you produced this?" It would be a nice internal check and something to keep the ethicists happy.

My workplace did this last week. A client sent us a summary of our own long technical report and asked us if it was an accurate summary they could present. Someone in the office freaked out over the thought that our client submitted the report into ChatGPT - an henced breached confidentiality. They then asked ChatGPT if they had written the summary. ChatGPT replied that is was likely written by an AI. However... some other internal writing (not released outside the office and of a non-confidential nature) was submitted to ChatGPT and it still indicated that it was written by an AI. Apparently, ChatGPT is very shiat at determining if text was written by human or AI. At least, for technical science documents. A bit of googling confirmed similar false-positive experience with similar ChatGPT queries.


THIS. Besides, if you do ask ChatGPT to write something that involves proprietary info, scrub the info before handing it over and edit it on the way back. As I said in my previous post, there are several tools to "detect" AI-like typing, and also several tools to obfuscate the notion it might be AI generated (and that false positives can certainly happen).

It's a great tool. If it helps you write something that is absolutely true, what is the big deal? This outrage has all the hallmarks of "old man yelling at clouds"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now they see how well ChatGPT can write a resignation letter
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleze: Who is REALLY going to be impacted by ChatGPT are the PR firms that specialize in recovery from bad press.  They are certainly not going away but there will be a downsizing for work that only involves a press release.  The major work involving commercials, donating money to a charity, etc. will still have a nice, niche market.


For what...ten years?  Given a budget and faux-emotional parameters, I'd bet next-gen AI will be able to pick and buy airtime, instruct director-AIs, etc, etc.

Gonna be interesting.
 
mrwknd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BWAHAHAHA, there is no such thing as AI. It's farking science fiction, and for Vandy, supposedly the "smartest" university in the SEC, to not know that says far too much for how dumb they are.

Farking disgusting. What kind of person chose to do this? Another algorithm?

/Farking bot.
//What a bunch of garbage salad to say "sending thoughts and prayers".
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoblit: To me it makes perfect sense.

Of course mass shootings happen often enough that it is only the natural evolution of things, to start outsourcing to a thoughts-and-prayers factory.


Then if demand falls off, AI school-shooters are the next logical step.
 
