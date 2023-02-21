 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Stop me if you've heard this one, but a 737 software glitch caused some skid marks at the Seattle airport recently   (beatofhawaii.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a coincidence.  Two Tommy's chili cheeseburgers with a side of chili cheese fries caused some skid marks for me recently.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Software used by the crew to determine critical takeoff weight sent incorrect data to these flights.
...
In this case, the weight discrepancy is reported to have been between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds.

Well, that doesn't sound good. Two different models - 737 MAX 9, 737-900 - with the same software glitch. The maximum takeoff weight is 194,700 pounds for the MAX 9, 187,679 pounds for the 900.

This thing was off by a sixth or so of the plane's max weight. That's not a "glitch." No wonder Alaska shut it down - IANAP, but that screams "potential tarmac pizza" to me...
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Skid marks on the ground and in the control tower, I imagine.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah - third-party software. Whoops. Here's hoping DynamicSource fixed that tout de suite.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not sure this was a 737 problem as much as it was an Alaska Airlines problem. It only looks like a 737 problem because something like 2/3 of Alaska's fleet is 737s. TFA doesn't even specify whether the software resides on the planes, or whether it resides in an office and sends numbers to the planes.
 
