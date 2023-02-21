 Skip to content
Canterbury fails
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why "Spiffy"? He was in a small way attempting to drag the church into the late 20th Century.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why "Spiffy"? He was in a small way attempting to drag the church into the late 20th Century.


Yeah, this. The people who are anti-human rights just got a victory.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: Ragin' Asian: Why "Spiffy"? He was in a small way attempting to drag the church into the late 20th Century.

Yeah, this. The people who are anti-human rights just got a victory.


Was just about to ask what insanely right-wing candidate was gonna be put in there.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is he Giulianing?
 
Northern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because the church follows every single rule in their Bible to the letter every day?
Oh, right.  Their entire religion is based on allowing billionaires to divorce their wives and kill them.  Just as Jeebus intended.
Maybe they have some graven images to comfort them.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.


And if pigs had wings they would be pigeons. As a member of the Fark Smug Atheist Brigade you can faithfully screech "Bronze Age Superstition Invisible Sky Wizard" all you want. The majority of the world, for better or worse, is still religious. And pretending it isn't and that this isn't a serious victory for the worst people in the world is denying reality at Ken Ham levels of delusion.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Northern: Because the church follows every single rule in their Bible to the letter every day?
Oh, right.  Their entire religion is based on allowing billionaires to divorce their wives and kill them.  Just as Jeebus intended.
Maybe they have some graven images to comfort them.


Wut?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anuran: erewhon the opinionated: All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.

And if pigs had wings they would be pigeons. As a member of the Fark Smug Atheist Brigade you can faithfully screech "Bronze Age Superstition Invisible Sky Wizard" all you want. The majority of the world, for better or worse, is still religious. And pretending it isn't and that this isn't a serious victory for the worst people in the world is denying reality at Ken Ham levels of delusion.


Where did I pretend the world was not religious. The popularity of something does not make it true.
I said Religion is based on delusion, and if the world ditched delusion in favour of evidence based decision making and being 'good' without needing an external sky fairy keeping score, the world would be better.
This religious guy was working inside to try to fix this, and as all religions do with moderates and humanists, they take them out and burn them. This tells you everything about why they should be avoided.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anuran: erewhon the opinionated: All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.

And if pigs had wings they would be pigeons. As a member of the Fark Smug Atheist Brigade you can faithfully screech "Bronze Age Superstition Invisible Sky Wizard" all you want. The majority of the world, for better or worse, is still religious. And pretending it isn't and that this isn't a serious victory for the worst people in the world is denying reality at Ken Ham levels of delusion.


There is no difference between Ken Ham's view on religion/creation and anyone else's. It is all nonsense and the primary reason humans cannot move forward in peace and harmony.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: anuran: erewhon the opinionated: All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.

And if pigs had wings they would be pigeons. As a member of the Fark Smug Atheist Brigade you can faithfully screech "Bronze Age Superstition Invisible Sky Wizard" all you want. The majority of the world, for better or worse, is still religious. And pretending it isn't and that this isn't a serious victory for the worst people in the world is denying reality at Ken Ham levels of delusion.

Where did I pretend the world was not religious. The popularity of something does not make it true.
I said Religion is based on delusion, and if the world ditched delusion in favour of evidence based decision making and being 'good' without needing an external sky fairy keeping score, the world would be better.
This religious guy was working inside to try to fix this, and as all religions do with moderates and humanists, they take them out and burn them. This tells you everything about why they should be avoided.


Yep.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Northern: Because the church follows every single rule in their Bible to the letter every day?
Oh, right.  Their entire religion is based on allowing billionaires to divorce their wives and kill them.  Just as Jeebus intended.
Maybe they have some graven images to comfort them.

Wut?


I think it's a reference to Henry VIII.

At least, I hope it was a reference to Henry VIII.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because he was a bishop trying to move straight forward. He should have tried an angle.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just exile him to France.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least he won't get stabbed in the neck at a secretive conclave attended by a limping but hot nun.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: erewhon the opinionated: All Religions are based on delusion. Ignore them and just be good, kind, fair people. The world would be better for this.

And if pigs had wings they would be pigeons. As a member of the Fark Smug Atheist Brigade you can faithfully screech "Bronze Age Superstition Invisible Sky Wizard" all you want. The majority of the world, for better or worse, is still religious. And pretending it isn't and that this isn't a serious victory for the worst people in the world is denying reality at Ken Ham levels of delusion.


Although you're writing like something of an asshole, the premise is sound. One needn't eradicate religion directly to eliminate its disastrous effects. It would be adequate to change the content of the delusion, bit by bit, to make it align with scientific understanding and common human decency.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why "Spiffy"? He was in a small way attempting to drag the church into the late 20th Century.


I think that's the point.

GSFA can go fark themselves.
 
buster_v
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who the fark do all of these people farking think they are? Who gives a shiat about their opinions? They're on the wrong side of history.  Let them sit in their own shiat until they decide they're going to stand up and wipe their own asses.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unright: Ragin' Asian: Why "Spiffy"? He was in a small way attempting to drag the church into the late 20th Century.

Yeah, this. The people who are anti-human rights just got a victory.


This is the second "Spiffy" Tag this week to something not Spiffy. Has Elmo or TFG become TFers?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Northern: Because the church follows every single rule in their Bible to the letter every day?
Oh, right.  Their entire religion is based on allowing billionaires to divorce their wives and kill them.  Just as Jeebus intended.
Maybe they have some graven images to comfort them.

Wut?


Well, Henry VIII may have been a billionaire, if adjusted by inflation....
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd also like to hear from Subby on why they thought this was spiffy.
 
