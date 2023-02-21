 Skip to content
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TESLA'S real-time navigation offers drivers digital 3D views of their surroundings to elevate environmental awareness.

Every car I've driven has offered 3D displays of my surroundings. They're called "windows".
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah. So now we can already see how this will end one day. First it mistakes the train for a semi, then it mistakes it for a parked semi, then it mistakes it for a billboard and drives right into it
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh it's so weird that Tesla cars that have had lidar removed and rely only on cameras would do such a thing. If only Loony Tunes could have taught them that a painted cave was a flat wall

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
#FundingSecured

*you cannot rely on Elon Musk's stupid shiatpostings. He says a lot of dumb things that are clearly lies
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: TESLA'S real-time navigation offers drivers digital 3D views of their surroundings to elevate environmental awareness.

Every car I've driven has offered 3D displays of my surroundings. They're called "windows".


Yeah, but are your windows digital?
 
dericwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Modeling the cars of a train to be a series of semis is perfectly fine. The question is what does the vehicle do about it. Would it decide to try to get in between two semis, or wait out the whole line of them? On a Cruise, a bicyclist, motorcyclist, scooter rider, or anyone in some similar contraption would be imaged as a bicyclist. Again, the question is what would the autonomous vehicle do about it.

Tonight, I took a Cruise AV home. Some guy with a walker was crossing the street while the light was green for my vehicle. Yet, as the vehicle neared the jaywalker, it slowed down, waited for the pedestrian to walk far enough past the trajectory of the vehicle, and then resumed its forward motion with a slight veer to the right to make sure it won't hit the pedestrian, but slight enough to not hit the car that was on the next lane on the right.

It works. It doesn't need to know that a vehicle is a semi or a train car or a very long limo or an articulated bus. That information is secondary to "don't plow into it!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Ragin' Asian: TESLA'S real-time navigation offers drivers digital 3D views of their surroundings to elevate environmental awareness.

Every car I've driven has offered 3D displays of my surroundings. They're called "windows".

Yeah, but are your windows digital?


I find analog views to be richer and warmer.
 
