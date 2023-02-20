 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Georgia hide-and-seek champion found after 47 years   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The manner and cause of death are unknown. Well, he was driving a 74 Pinto. It's very possible he died of embarrassment.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remains of Auburn student identified . . .

I get the headline, but he really didn't win. And he's certainly not the champion. These headlines are usually for someone found alive. Whether they were trying to be found or not, they're usually alive.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Remains of Auburn student identified . . .

I get the headline, but he really didn't win. And he's certainly not the champion. These headlines are usually for someone found alive. Whether they were trying to be found or not, they're usually alive.


Wow, are you really arguing for disqualification simply because he passed away? That's cold, dude. Colder than his case.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was last seen at the Moose Club in LaGrange with his 1974 Ford Pinto

That is some hardcore 1970s-in-the-south shiat right there.

Not-really-CSB, told to me well after the fact:  my dad, my stepmom, my (much older than me) step sister and her husband went to the Moose Club one night.  Late in the night, my stepmom wanted to go home, my dad wanted to stay and drink even more, but she insisted and everyone left.

Being the early 80s, the guys rode home in the bed of the truck.  My dad told the SBIL that when the truck slowed down to take an upcoming turn, the two of them were going to roll out of the back of the truck and walk back to the Moose Lodge. SBIL said "ok pops", thinking he was joking.  He was not joking.

I didn't know until many years later that my dad had a fully reconstructed shoulder, lots of steel pins.  Sadly, he didn't make it back to the Moose Lodge that night.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I get the headline, but he really didn't win. And he's certainly not the champion. These headlines are usually for someone found alive. Whether they were trying to be found or not, they're usually alive.


No, not really.

Skeletal remains found under home by repairman. In other news, blonde wins hide-and-seek championship
2006

German contestant in World Hide and Seek Championship takes gold medal with 22 years dead in the loft of his garage
2007

100 year old skeleton with rifle found under garden shed. Armed Hide-and-Seek tournaments expected to begin on Fox this fall
2009

World Hide-and-seek champion found inside shark
2010

Lima, OH crowns 1999 Hide-and-Seek champion
2012

2013 Hide and Seek champion named
2013, duh

Virginia crowns new hide-and-seek champion
2015

1983 hide and seek champion might soon be found
2019

On this day in history, in 1975, Jimmy Hoffa began his attempt to capture the title of 'hide and seek champion of the world'
2019

Reigning Ohio hide-n-seek champion gives up the crown: SUV containing mother and two children missing since 2002 pulled from river in Indiana
2021

We have a new Hide and Seek Champion folks
2021

Today would have been the 140th birthday of the greatest Hide 'N Seek Champion ever, had she survived her 'round the world flight
2022

Hat belonging to the world champion of hide-and-seek goes up for auction
2022
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he had both Francisco Huron and Don Roberts beaten by almost 35 years, 9 months.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Three Crooked Squirrels: Remains of Auburn student identified . . .

I get the headline, but he really didn't win. And he's certainly not the champion. These headlines are usually for someone found alive. Whether they were trying to be found or not, they're usually alive.

Wow, are you really arguing for disqualification simply because he passed away? That's cold, dude. Colder than his case.


I think you need to be able to stand for (or at least Zoom in) to the medal ceremony to claim the title.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Touché. I guess I haven't paid enough attention.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Ford Pinto sat in a creek in Alabama for 45 years, with bones in it, and nobody noticed until now.

I leave the WTF as an exercise for the reader.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: A Ford Pinto sat in a creek in Alabama for 45 years, with bones in it, and nobody noticed until now.

I leave the WTF as an exercise for the reader.


No one talked about it because everyone knew who drove him off the road.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clinkscales' mother died in January, and his father died in 2007, according to WXIA

Those poor parents. That's so sad.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's pretty tragic.

Who is the loser that couldn't find her?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The hide-and-seek Champion has not been found yet, obviously.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The manner and cause of death are unknown. Well, he was driving a 74 Pinto. It's very possible he died of embarrassment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Monty Python FC 35. - Bújócska olimpiai döntő (The Olympic Hide-and-seek Final)
Youtube 2sqTmhB0BNQ
 
