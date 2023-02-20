 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   A brush fire grows in Brooklyn   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wherever there is brush, it will burn, dumbassmitter.
 
WyDave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have lit the Bushwick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Heh, nicely done with the headline. Maybe I'm mistaken, but I think this one is going to go past a few people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?


They use two hoses, one on the other side spraying the other direction.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Miss me yet?

starcats.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?


Isaac Newton has entered the chat.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and we all had fried bread for dinner cause our house burned down
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Miss me yet?

[starcats.com image 450x384]


I generally despise that guy but the interesting thing about all the brush clearing is that he was tuning up mountain bike trails on his Texas property and he would invite rehabilitating veterans to come mountain bike all around the ranch with him.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?


They are sucking the water from the Queens?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: I generally despise that guy but the interesting thing about all the brush clearing is that he was tuning up mountain bike trails on his Texas property and he would invite rehabilitating veterans to come mountain bike all around the ranch with him.


Some war criminals have a good side.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?


What they do is get the boat with the strongest engine they have and run it as fast as they can directly into the fire where the boat will burn and sink to the bottom.
And then they build another boat but with a water cannon on the front that is slightly less powerful than the engine and they speed into the fire again. If the boat burns up and sinks to the bottom then they adjust the water cannon to be a little more powerful.

/like and follow for more engineering facts
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?

They are sucking the water from the Queens?


Those must be some really bloated queens then.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It has been a challenge for firefighters to reach the flames through the trees, so they have been approaching it by boat."

How do they stop the boats from moving backwards when they turn the hoses on?


They have a guy on the front of the boat with a lasso going around the stream of water, because as everyone knows you can lasso the thrust from a firehose.

But in order to keep that guy working, they have to have another guy yodeling and singing Western songs with a guitar. And to keep both of them happy, there's some cowboys rustlin' up a meal of bacon and eggs in a cast iron skillet around a fire.

So that's why generally on fire boats, you'll see a whole separate crew in front lassoing, yodeling, playing the guitar, sitting around a campfire and cooking the best darn-tootin' breakfast you ever seen around those parts and tellin' stories. And of course horses. Yes, you'll also see horses standing off from the campfire because cowboys take their horses everywhere they go.
 
