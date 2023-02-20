 Skip to content
(NPR)   Dozens dead, Brazilians missing in deluge   (npr.org) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a lot of missing people. :(
 
darinwil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dozens brazilians, that's like a bajillion
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Y'know what could have prevented this? Not  clear cutting the trees in upper elevations that maintained soil stability.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shiat, I jinxed it in yesterday's Carnival thread by posting that recording of As Aguas de Março. Minha culpa.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too bad their water-based super hero, Homemáqua, is too busy with his constituents in NY.
 
