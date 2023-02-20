 Skip to content
(Komo)   Have you ever wondered how your home state might fare during a zombie apocalypse?   (komonews.com) divider line
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're already having one in my home state. My formerly adopted home state had one and is lost to humanity forever.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, more populated states would do worse than less populated states. Shocking.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What type of zombie apocalypse?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'd probably all have Mass plates.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, I wouldn't go to Monroeville Mall, if that's what you're asking.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People may start signaling their turns, and park in designated spaces.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fast zombies or slow zombies? This is important. We Idahoans have a lot of guns, but we're not particularly spry.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Sinclair-owned KOMO would probably both deny it was happening and simultaneously blame it on antifa, for starters.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: They'd probably all have Mass plates.


Shoot, with the number of colleges and pharmas here we'll probably create the zombie virus.  If it's spread by Dunkin then we're really screwed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly the cold winters of North Dakota would be an advantage.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing my state's present-day reaction to life-saving vaccinations, we would all be zombies within an hour moaning about "woke humans."

There'd be a zombie infection station at every Bass Pro Shops in the state.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submit we put Jackson Browne on it.  Just needs a simple revisit to spread the word.

Disco Apocalypse
Youtube LM8loQ9M4Dk
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, we live in the USA so I assume we're toast anyway.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: I mean, we live in the USA so I assume we're toast anyway.


*Well, some of us do. You know what I mean.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone would get murdered by humans. I thought that the Last of Us pilot intro had WAAAAAY too little gun play to be realistic.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Fast zombies or slow zombies? This is important. We Idahoans have a lot of guns, but we're not particularly spry.


If it's fast zombies, everyone is going to die, it doesn't matter where they are.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live spitting distance from Senoia, GA. I already know how it ends.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resident of a Rocky Mountain state here, so you know, I'll be fine.

images03.military.comView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Everyone would get murdered by humans. I thought that the Last of Us pilot intro had WAAAAAY too little gun play to be realistic.


Doubly so as they were in Texas. On a non-zombie day driving like that would lead to someone brandishing a piece at you, if not taking a potshot. During the zombie apocalypse it would be raining lead from the sky.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. In Ohio, we're burning down the infrastructure in the areas most likely to start a zombie apocalypse before it can start.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no because we're having a normal apocalypse and no one gives a shiat
 
Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is it too much to ask for a listicle within the article?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NobleHam: revrendjim: Fast zombies or slow zombies? This is important. We Idahoans have a lot of guns, but we're not particularly spry.

If it's fast zombies, everyone is going to die, it doesn't matter where they are.


Oblig

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I still chuckle that there's both KING and KONG as Seattle area tv stations.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, that is like the picture of "not news".

Anyhow, I remember the instructor for my dynamics class in school talking about this subject, sorta, as a funny example of runaway systems and how to control them.  Apparently some researcher or two wrote a paper on it more or less seriously and came to the conclusion that were a zombie-like outbreak to happen, under certain conditions which I'm guessing were easy transmission and high rates of transmission (so..fast zombies) the only successful strategy was to contain and just lay waste to whole areas from the air. You had to just reset everything to zero because there would be no other equilibrium.  You just take the collateral damage of killing healthy people too, and wherever the runaway infection is based you just fly over and bomb it into nonexistence.  Without doing that, it'd just keep going to whatever the bounds of the system were -- presumably geography-based ones in a zombie situation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Grenades?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

enry: WickerNipple: They'd probably all have Mass plates.

Shoot, with the number of colleges and pharmas here we'll probably create the zombie virus.  If it's spread by Dunkin then we're really screwed.


Don't forget the Boston University NEIDL
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
propertywire.comView Full Size


People been prepping for about 25 years
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've got my apocalypse bullet all ready to go.
 
Loren
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mangoose: So, more populated states would do worse than less populated states. Shocking.


Yeah, utterly astounding!

Lots of people = fast spread = far more converted before people wake up to the threat.  Also, fewer people have weapons or weapons experience.  Also, the less time between engagements.  In the sparsely populated areas there's plenty of time to scavenge ammunition from the houses of those who turned.  In a densely populated area you have much less time, much less ammo to find and it's much more likely to be hard to get even if you did find it.

If society promptly reacts intelligently to a zombie outbreak it shouldn't be too hard to stop.  In practice, I would expect the zombies to win.
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Head to Texas, by the time you make it there all the zombies will have starved to death because there are no braaaaiiiiiins in Texas.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No. Because zombies aren't real.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm in Georgia, I'd be rooting for the zombies.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next time you drive somewhere, take a look at how many of your fellow motorists are looking at their phones. We're already in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, it's just a little more mundane than previously portrayed on television.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Grenades?


The improvised sort, molotovs and pipe bombs are a fan favorite among those who enjoy zombie shooting video games.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: NobleHam: revrendjim: Fast zombies or slow zombies? This is important. We Idahoans have a lot of guns, but we're not particularly spry.

If it's fast zombies, everyone is going to die, it doesn't matter where they are.

Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x1459]


Why wouldn't you be IN the car?

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 521x768]

Grenades?


and those that chose a gun choose the one with the least amount of ammo before reloading?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They would never come to Tennessee, no brains to eat.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live in Seattle. The zombies have yet to get bitey. Yet
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
States Where Americans Think a Zombie Outbreak is Most Likely to Occur:

#1 California
#2 Florida
#3 New York
#4 Texas
#5 Georgia

Movies sure have done a number on people.
Zombie Outbreaks are not a thing that will happen, you farking ret***s!

I appreciate that with a population of 8 billion worldwide there's going to be a subset of people that believe in the fantastical but FFS; There's entirely too many stupid people out there.

/IF such a ridiculous thing were to happen then out of those 5 states there are 9 friends I would be willing to save and they're in NY.
//I have friends in Florida but they moved there voluntarily so that's on them.
///Florida, Texas, and Georgia can burn for all I care.
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Realistically, in a zombie apocalypse, California is doomed. Not all of California is densely populated but the places that are have enough people that large swarms of zombies will spread throughout the state. There are roads and mountain passes connecting everything. In the same way people can drive from Los Angeles to Yosemite, zombie hordes could shamble there. Even if an area is sparsely populated, it will be overrun by zombies at some point. The downside of so many zombies is that you'd use up your ammo much faster and ammo will be hard to replace in large amounts. You'll have fewer and fewer rounds until one day you are completely out of it. Renewable weapons, such as clubs, are only useful against smaller amounts of zombies. Alaska will probably the best against zombies but who wants to live in Alaska? It's too cold for me. When the temps drop down under 80F I need to put on a jacket.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: thisisyourbrainonFark: NobleHam: revrendjim: Fast zombies or slow zombies? This is important. We Idahoans have a lot of guns, but we're not particularly spry.

If it's fast zombies, everyone is going to die, it doesn't matter where they are.

Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x1459]

Why wouldn't you be IN the car?

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 521x768]

Grenades?

and those that chose a gun choose the one with the least amount of ammo before reloading?


If the car doesn't run and a horde is incoming you could end up trapped. Better to be mobile if they already know where you are. And unless you have a substantial stockpile of ammunition, you're better off using a weapon that doesn't require it or where you can manufacture your own. Grenades is literally the worst choice, and heavy firearms that take uncommon ammunition is a close second unless you can machine your own.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, I wouldn't go to Monroeville Mall, if that's what you're asking.


Just bring this cat along.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um, no state is prepared for a zombie apocalypse... because they are not real.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This just shows the dearth of quality thinking among people these days. Baseball bats in a zombie outbreak? Katanas? Handguns?

I'd choose to be in an M4 Sherman Crab Flail with a bunch of artillery backing me up.

/I do feel compelled to point out that the host of that video is David Fletcher, MBE, and is a brilliant military historian and not some hobo who wandered in front of the camera, in spite of how he's dressed
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, I wouldn't go to Monroeville Mall, if that's what you're asking.

Just bring this cat along.

[Fark user image image 341x411]


I don't know, looks like the kind of guy who would haphazardly loot a mall infested with zombos and armed defenders.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: States Where Americans Think a Zombie Outbreak is Most Likely to Occur:

#1 California
#2 Florida
#3 New York
#4 Texas
#5 Georgia

Movies sure have done a number on people.
Zombie Outbreaks are not a thing that will happen, you farking ret***s!

I appreciate that with a population of 8 billion worldwide there's going to be a subset of people that believe in the fantastical but FFS; There's entirely too many stupid people out there.

/IF such a ridiculous thing were to happen then out of those 5 states there are 9 friends I would be willing to save and they're in NY.
//I have friends in Florida but they moved there voluntarily so that's on them.
///Florida, Texas, and Georgia can burn for all I care.


The real question is, where will the gremlin infestation come from?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since I'm a fan of Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, it's amusing that Pennsylvania is in the bottom five.

Also:

How the fark did Oregon get decently ranked above Washington?
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm in Illinois (6th worst), but very close to the Wisconsin border, where the odds of survival go way up. You'll find me living my best life on the grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.