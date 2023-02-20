 Skip to content
And now, I am dying beyond my means ~ Oscar Wilds
28
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it was him or the wallpaper.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And now, I am dying beyond my means ~ Oscar Wilds

Wow, that is wilde.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The very essence of breaking and entering is uncertainty.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the painting ok?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine killing someone over a few possessions...

/ Am I doing this right?
// Sarcasm
/// Oh well
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring your gun 'round here
Don't need you mouthing off your fear
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<grumpycatgood.jpg>
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, I am dying beyond my means ~ Oscar Wilds

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Always with the drama, this guy."
 
Walosi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this isn't something horrible like he was drunk and thought he was breaking into his own house.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.


It's well crafted, but I hate that song.

The author of it, well landed with his own estate up The Hudson, chooses to make fun of average people for the crime of being proud of their little cracker box out on Long Island.

He can fark himself.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid wanted to live like it's the style and waltz on the front porch. Now his time is not ticking away anymore.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was not young enough to know everything
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walosi: I hope this isn't something horrible like he was drunk and thought he was breaking into his own house.


Even then, look for the silver lining, this probably prevented some 12 year old future cancer curing scientist from being killed by this guys drunk driving
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is only one thing better than being shot in a home invasion, and that is not being shot in a home invasion.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: Imagine killing someone over a few possessions...

/ Am I doing this right?
// Sarcasm
/// Oh well


I hope that "homeowner" wakes up haunted by the idea that they killed a 19 year old kid. I hope they live with all of that pain and shame for the rest of their days.

Guns are stupid. People shouldn't have them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: HotIgneous Intruder: Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.

It's well crafted, but I hate that song.

The author of it, well landed with his own estate up The Hudson, chooses to make fun of average people for the crime of being proud of their little cracker box out on Long Island.

He can fark himself.


Except that song is about Daly City, CA, not Long Island.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Boxes
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Third Man: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: HotIgneous Intruder: Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.

It's well crafted, but I hate that song.

The author of it, well landed with his own estate up The Hudson, chooses to make fun of average people for the crime of being proud of their little cracker box out on Long Island.

He can fark himself.

Except that song is about Daly City, CA, not Long Island.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Boxes


Also the author is a she (Malvina Reynolds).  Pete Seeger only covered the song.

/but otherwise, great job, awesome post!
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: fat boy: Imagine killing someone over a few possessions...

/ Am I doing this right?
// Sarcasm
/// Oh well

I hope that "homeowner" wakes up haunted by the idea that they killed a 19 year old kid. I hope they live with all of that pain and shame for the rest of their days.

Guns are stupid. People shouldn't have them.


Man, i almost took that seriously, bravo...
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: fat boy: Imagine killing someone over a few possessions...

/ Am I doing this right?
// Sarcasm
/// Oh well

I hope that "homeowner" wakes up haunted by the idea that they killed a 19 year old kid. I hope they live with all of that pain and shame for the rest of their days.

Guns are stupid. People shouldn't have them.


What would you have done different?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: HotIgneous Intruder: Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.

It's well crafted, but I hate that song.

The author of it, well landed with his own estate up The Hudson, chooses to make fun of average people for the crime of being proud of their little cracker box out on Long Island.

He can fark himself.

Except that song is about Daly City, CA, not Long Island.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Boxes

Also the author is a she (Malvina Reynolds).  Pete Seeger only covered the song.

/but otherwise, great job, awesome post!


My mistake. I thought Seeger wrote it.

It's right up his alley.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: fat boy: Imagine killing someone over a few possessions...

/ Am I doing this right?
// Sarcasm
/// Oh well

I hope that "homeowner" wakes up haunted by the idea that they killed a 19 year old kid. I hope they live with all of that pain and shame for the rest of their days.

Guns are stupid. People shouldn't have them.


Someone who breaks into a house is casting all bets to the wind. A B&E is physically entering someone's personal territory and nearly 100% of people will assume that a burglar is there to murder them, because you've got two people locked into a fight or flight mode.  Therefore a burglar must expect to die or possibly kill the homeowner in self-defense.

This is such an obvious thing that every single state and local government pretty much gives people free reign to kill a home intruder. Most countries also recognize this right.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: HotIgneous Intruder: Jouett Creek Drive, Lexington, KY: Little boxes made of ticky-tack.

It's well crafted, but I hate that song.

The author of it, well landed with his own estate up The Hudson, chooses to make fun of average people for the crime of being proud of their little cracker box out on Long Island.

He can fark himself.

Except that song is about Daly City, CA, not Long Island.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Boxes

Also the author is a she (Malvina Reynolds).  Pete Seeger only covered the song.

/but otherwise, great job, awesome post!


Thanks for the link, BTW.

The song is even more loathsome than I'd assumed.
 
Matt Dodson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The crime of being a Bunburyist is always deserving of a death sentence.
 
Dryad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: I hope that "homeowner" wakes up haunted by the idea that they killed a 19 year old kid. I hope they live with all of that pain and shame for the rest of their days.


I'm sure he will, because most humans are empathetic and entirely unlike the kind of person who does home invasions.
The 19 year old, OTOH, would likely not have thought twice after killing him and his children. Which is why you identify with him and not his victims.
-
Pretty sick you wish ill of someone who is a victim of trauma that will haunt him a long time. He didn't ask to be put in that situation, did he?
 
