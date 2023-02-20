 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Cleveland, tired of all the attention East Palestine is getting, tries their hand at explosive chemical fires   (cleveland19.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland: "B*tch I was catching fire before you were even born."
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  ,,,"Looks like a volcano erupted," said a Rose Colored Gaming employee..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know how ancient civilizations had things like volcano gods, and so things like smoke and eruptions were the god's way of communicating things?  Well the Buckeye god is trying to tell people something:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Cleveland: "B*tch I was catching fire before you were even born."


The OG for the comeback.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Paging Mr Newman, we can all sing along...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cleveland is reestablishing its position as the alpha chem fire producer.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Get out. The call is coming from inside the Ohio.
 
Alchemy13
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So it's a brass/bronze foundry that recycles old pieces/parts/fittings to make remelt ingots for other people to cast into new pieces/parts.  From their website the scrap stream could contain moisture, which if trapped under the liquid metal during melting will go boom.  That might wipe out the furnace bay, but not much else (wet charges during the winter @ the foundry in Canton would knock the dust off the rafters & that was it).  This was something a wee bit bigger to do that much damage - a gas line loose maybe?

Bonus - drove down 271 this afternoon about 3:30 & saw the smoke & thought that someone was having a bad day
 
skrewewe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Visit Cleveland, ''We're Not Detroit!''
Youtube hT6Q6XRqu5I
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whenever one of these goes up, I think "Yep, this is a CSB video in the making."

I particularly like the ones where a tank launches through a roof into the air for some reason.

Animation of 2018 Ethylene Release and Fire at Kuraray America in Pasadena, Texas
Youtube 0DA--nMkWeA
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, NE Ohio can't catch a break.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least The Factory of Sadness is still in tact.
 
zjoik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 480x350]


If i easnt a lazy shiat id consider animating an explosion into that.
 
rdyb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To me, the question is, does this just like... kinda happen in Cleveland? like every couple weeks or whatever? and we only hear because there was a newsworthy event kinda similar, and this is how news works?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
so these are the new mass shootings then?
 
