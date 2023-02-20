 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Pro tip: If you're about to get busted for drugs, don't also have a package clearly marked "Explosives". Fark/Obvious - No explosives found   (wyff4.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Explosive material, Filling station, Laurens police, Upstate area of South Carolina, Shoot, Silver Street, Accident, Khaled Khaldoun Almaleh  
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I keep it right next to my bags with large $'s on them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
label it
Fark user imageView Full Size
like so
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sunset.pioneerworks.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I keep it right next to my bags with large $'s on them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought the trick was to disguise your drugs as a bomb so if you get caught the bomb squad will do a controlled detonation and destroy the evidence?

/do not try this
//but I look forward to the eventual Fark thread if you do
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the article didn't question where the explosives that were in the container went.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obviously you mark explosives as something else
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the best way to stop police from searching your possessions for drugs is to mark all your possessions as explosives...

I mean, they'll still find all your drugs but they won't have been searching for them when they did!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: label it [Fark user image 850x670]like so


Then they'll search you for roadrunners...it isn't pretty.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Until recently, I would've said keep your drugs tied to a helium balloon so if anything happens you just let it go and goodbye evidence.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought the trick was to disguise your drugs as a bomb so if you get caught the bomb squad will do a controlled detonation and destroy the evidence?

/do not try this
//but I look forward to the eventual Fark thread if you do


"disguise your drugs as a bomb" and "booby trap your drugs" are two very different things
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kinda curious how they were tipped off about the box in the first place.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Kinda curious how they were tipped off about the box in the first place.


i'm gonna make a farkers' moms joke right here
 
Biledriver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I keep it right next to my bags with large $'s on them.


near the jugs of hooch with 3 Xs on them.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, what was in the box? The weed? Steroids? His dick?
 
