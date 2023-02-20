 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The pain in Spain is caused mainly by girthy trains   (wionews.com) divider line
20
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds familiar.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put some lube jets on El Gordo, put the "F" back in ferrocarril.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Subby's mom...
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: [Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


And we're done.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asymptonic: DeadGeek: [Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]

And we're done.


What - no cuddling?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: asymptonic: DeadGeek: [Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]

And we're done.

What - no cuddling?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like your mom, subby!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Sounds familiar.


The official who screwed up resigned. So, not quite the same.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.


I don't think you looked very hard
 
You are Borg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.


I was in Spain in November to watch MotoGP in Valencia and decided I wanted to go to Barcelona after the race. I walked into the Valencia station that morning, got a ticket and was in Barcelona in a few short hours.
Countries with excellent rail are awesome.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.


It's almost as if unbridled capitalism at the mercy of robber barons doesn't always align with the greater good.

Weird, eh?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.

I don't think you looked very hard


Yeah I didn't look very hard, because there are about 3 total routes that go all the way east to west and they all cost a kidney to take a round trip, so while I thought it might be fun for a few days if it was affordable, it's not, so let them haul coal and shiat. I closed that browser and went to look at beaches instead.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: chitownmike: neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.

I don't think you looked very hard

Yeah I didn't look very hard, because there are about 3 total routes that go all the way east to west and they all cost a kidney to take a round trip, so while I thought it might be fun for a few days if it was affordable, it's not, so let them haul coal and shiat. I closed that browser and went to look at beaches instead.


It also takes more days than it's worth and the scenery is hours and hours of boring nothingness for most of the way. And there's literally nothing to do on the train. And the bar sucks.

Airplanes win again.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man, talk about low hanging fruit there subs.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You are Borg: neongoats: It must be weird to be able to get around most of a country with trains and such.

I looked into seeing if it was possible to take a cross-country train in the US like you see on tv. Forget it. You can, with a million caveats, 3x the cost of a plane ticket and a lick and a prayer.

I was in Spain in November to watch MotoGP in Valencia and decided I wanted to go to Barcelona after the race. I walked into the Valencia station that morning, got a ticket and was in Barcelona in a few short hours.
Countries with excellent rail are awesome.


I want to go to Japan and do a bunch of rail trips. Should be fun.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Girthy Trains" is the name of my railroad-themed gay pr0n movie.

/ starring Miles Long and Lathem Traxx
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: It also takes more days than it's worth and the scenery is hours and hours of boring nothingness for most of the way. And there's literally nothing to do on the train. And the bar sucks.


Plus, unless you really splurge, you'll be in a tiny little compartment that looks and feels 50 years old. Yes, even the new ones. For days. Sure, you can walk around the train/etc., but you still be spending most of your time in that little space. If you're really unlucky, you'll get one of the ones where the toilet is integrated in - so you're basically sleeping on top of it.
 
