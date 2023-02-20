 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Should have buried him a foot deeper   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man in Florida confessed to murdering his roommate because the roommate threw the suspect's plate full of food on the ground

I remember living with roommates. I'm not saying it's OK, but I understand.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy got blind drunk and killed his roommate.

At least he didn't smoke any of that marijuana. I heard that stuff makes you do crazy things.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on TFers, give subby some +1 love. That's some funny sh*t right there.
 
roosterhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate. Very nice.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to be judgemental, but that is absolutely the face of someone who would murder his roommate for throwing food on the ground, then go take a nap.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar:  Now kindly remove that spaghetti from my poker table.

Felix:  (chuckles)

Oscar:  ' the hell's so funny?

Felix:  It's not spaghetti, it's linguine

Oscar:  (throws plate against wall)  Now it's garbage.

Felix:  (death stare)
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No officer, it isn't what you think. You see, a month ago I planted a toe here and now look!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: "No officer, it isn't what you think. You see, a month ago I planted a toe here and now look!"


In Florida, I would've expected a palm tree.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: jst3p: "No officer, it isn't what you think. You see, a month ago I planted a toe here and now look!"

In Florida, I would've expected a palm tree.


That's if you plant a finger.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image image 850x444]

I hate to be judgemental, but that is absolutely the face of someone who would murder his roommate for throwing food on the ground, then go take a nap.


I can see HIM asking "why for you put me in the cold, cold ground?"
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: cyberspacedout: jst3p: "No officer, it isn't what you think. You see, a month ago I planted a toe here and now look!"

In Florida, I would've expected a palm tree.

That's if you plant a finger.


Oh, the exception is if you plant a middle finger, then you grow a bird:

El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once Guanajuato was on the ground, Marquez said he grabbed dirt and gravel then shoved it into his mouth, he allegedly said.

Got to give credit where it is due, dude managed to avoid admitting intent.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Once Guanajuato was on the ground, Marquez said he grabbed dirt and gravel then shoved it into his mouth, he allegedly said.

Got to give credit where it is due, dude managed to avoid admitting intent.


Step Brothers (2008): Buried Alive Scene
Youtube yGLrOuUa240
 
KB202
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Murdered him for throwing food on the floor. Did not take much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
+1
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I won't work with killers who dig shallow graves. It's lazy and careless.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image 850x444]

I hate to be judgemental, but that is absolutely the face of someone who would murder his roommate for throwing food on the ground, then go take a nap.


and totally skimp on the burial.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nate Bargatze totally understands

https://twitter.com/FallonTonight/status/1480241711406190593
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Murdered him for throwing food on the floor. Did not take mulch.


The bad pun was right there.

Taunting me.
 
