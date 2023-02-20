 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Special Prosecutor declines to join case to vacate conviction, it probably has nothing to do with the prosecutor in the initial trial accepting a reward for the conviction. On the plus side the defendent was only in prison 59 years   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This case is well known in Illinois. It fits a bunch of the hallmarks of wrongful conviction:
1. A young suspect badgered by police and threatened with the electric chair.
2. Evidence screwed up like saying twine in a camp kitchen is "similar" to twine used in the murders (so, it's fiber evidence, which is not evidence and is basically witchcraft and lies).
3. A polygraph exam given by police, which was an exam he was NEVER going to be passed on.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Saw Stir Crazy as a child. Nearly 50. Now. With each extra day I wake up and read. I began to believe we have no real information on just how many people are doing time for the crime we say they are doing time for. 🤮
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmm.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I think we need a certain farker with a badge in here to cop-splain to us how this is a totally legitimate tactic and we just don't understand the process etc. etc.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's almost like the police and the Just Us system is intended entirely to keep the poor and minorities at each other's throats, desperate, and otherwise in line and afraid of questioning their betters.
 
