 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Four slight injuries close New Jersey water park. Took at least six DEATHS to close Action Park   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, First responders, Water park, sudden fall surprised people, Occupational safety and health, Injury, first aid, American Dream, decorative helicopter  
•       •       •

595 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 5:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Progress?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Show - The Devastator Thrill World
Youtube p5Oi57fqdU0
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And one to close Schlitterbahn
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Action Park!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an odd bragging point, subby...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


chaos "soon after"?  Not "immediately"?  Is this guy secretly Quicksilver, so it seemed to him like it took a minute for people to have a 1 second reaction?
 
Single Malt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I miss Action Park!


As do I. And I love a good action park thread. I am one of the few who successfully made it through the cannonball.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, if it's dangerous, close it immediately.

A person in my class was an Action Park victim. That place should have been shut down.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, bunch o' wimps Action Park would have kids inside the helicopter.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days with their not dying.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Bah, bunch o' wimps Action Park would have kids inside the helicopter.


Kids belong outside the helecopter.

With Vic Morrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, people will use public pools in New Jersey.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up near traction park in the 80's . It's was so sketchy and so farking fun. I'm not sure how there were not multiple deaths or dismemberments daily.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently found out the two people in my orbit had actually gone to Action Park when they were kids. I felt like I was in the presence of greatness.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: I grew up near traction park in the 80's . It's was so sketchy and so farking fun. I'm not sure how there were not multiple deaths or dismemberments daily.


shiat, that's something I tell people about Cedar Point back in the 80s. Back then, when it was just a regional park rather than a coaster Mecca, they played so fast and loose with safety. It was not uncommon for safety bars to come up on rides during the ride, it was not uncommon for things to go out of control, if you made it out of the bumper cars without being in pain, you were doing pretty well.

/ I was there when Magnum XL200 opened in 89
// 9-10 hour wait
/// fark that I'll be on Mean Streak
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The podcast "Citation Needed" did an episode on Action Park; one of the funniest ever!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
American Dream? Isn't that the mega mall that opened on time with no issues and has been a huge success?
This is a shocking turn then.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wax_on: I recently found out the two people in my orbit had actually gone to Action Park when they were kids. I felt like I was in the presence of greatness.


Probably brain damage
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No decapitation, no big deal.

/Avoid helicopters if Spielberg is connected in any way. Just sayin'.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never let John Landis be involved your water park. Especially a helicopter display.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
HBO is showing Class Action Park, an entertaining look at Action Park. Teeth embedded in the padding were lacerating later riders on the loop water slide. Utter mayhem! Reagan's America!
 
Sydira
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ohh that's the plce with the indoor nickelodeon amusement park! That place was fun. We don't get many places that have full size roller coasters indoors and it being the northeast means we have to wait until the more "cooperative" months to enjoy the other ones.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Back in the day we were so much tougher because *check notes* we allowed kids to die due to blatant negligence at amusement parks.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.