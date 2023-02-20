 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   For once, someone shot their load into a bishop, instead of the other way around   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Los Angeles, Mary (mother of Jesus), Catholicism, Ordination, Prayer, Immigration, Death, Pastor  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 3:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles???"

Priests who move elsewhere to work are like cops who move elsewhere to work.
Questions arise
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a matter of time before all his victim start appearing.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles???"

Priests who move elsewhere to work are like cops who move elsewhere to work.
Questions arise


Exactly my thoughts. Wouldn't be surprised to find the "much beloved" priest is a diddler, in fact it would sort of fit the described mold.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what now?

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how I can tell subby is not an Episcopalian or a Methodist?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was loved because he welcomed the illegal aliens! I believe he had pat indiscretions but you post on social media sights you get hammered!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met some Irish lads in Boston who were hiding because they had been "hunting the Queen's deer."  Guys who you wouldn't want to be on their bad side.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: You know how I can tell subby is not an Episcopalian or a Methodist?


How?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cokezeroinacan: BitwiseShift: You know how I can tell subby is not an Episcopalian or a Methodist?

How?


They've only had Catholic Bishops shoot loads in them...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they have just given the Bishop a flogging?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, he was easy to track, only moving diagonally.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Couldn't they have just given the Bishop a flogging?


I believe you flog a dolphin, and bash a bishop.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There never was an Aaron.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: vudukungfu: "O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles???"

Priests who move elsewhere to work are like cops who move elsewhere to work.
Questions arise

Exactly my thoughts. Wouldn't be surprised to find the "much beloved" priest is a diddler, in fact it would sort of fit the described mold.


Eh, I've known quite a few Irish priests. For a while in the 60s and 70s, there weren't too many slots available in Ireland and the UK and the church was still growing here. Dead guy here strikes me as one of the Social Justice Radical guys.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers to his wife and children.

Oh wait...
 
bcostlow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles???"

Priests who move elsewhere to work are like cops who move elsewhere to work.
Questions arise


That wording, if correct, means he was ordained in the USA after he came here.

I don't really know this guy or his background, but...

Auxiliary Bishop is what the RC Church eventually makes you if you're a charismatic do-gooder.  Then they can point at you as a shining example of a bishop taking proper pastoral care of his flock. But they get no real power.

That's reserved for actual Bishops, who are too busy hating on--and lobbying for legislation against--women and various queer folk to bother doing any of the things Jesus actually commands his followers to do.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x355]


The Bishop!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Early candidate for headline of the year.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bcostlow: vudukungfu: "O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles???"

Priests who move elsewhere to work are like cops who move elsewhere to work.
Questions arise

That wording, if correct, means he was ordained in the USA after he came here.

I don't really know this guy or his background, but...

Auxiliary Bishop is what the RC Church eventually makes you if you're a charismatic do-gooder.  Then they can point at you as a shining example of a bishop taking proper pastoral care of his flock. But they get no real power.

That's reserved for actual Bishops, who are too busy hating on--and lobbying for legislation against--women and various queer folk to bother doing any of the things Jesus actually commands his followers to do.


Kind of, sort of.

Think of them as Assistant Vice Presidents (in this case in charge of missions). Got a fair amount of pull within their lane, but not so much outside of it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That wasn't news it was a eulogy. He lived alone. Did things expected of a Catholic bishop. He was respected in his community. They arrested someone in connection with bopping the bishop. News conference later. Saved you some reading.
 
FishSlap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't find it now, but I came across a tweet saying he had been threatened because he was helping migrants and refugees. I have no proof that the tweeter had direct knowledge of the situation.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Henry II wanted for questioning.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's close to where I grew up.  At that time, Hacienda Heights was considered a fairly nice neighborhood.  It's been a few decades, so I have no idea what it is like now.

I figure the shooter could be one of three types.  Racist bastard who didn't like the bishop's work with immigrants.  Gang bangers who didn't like the bishop in their territory.  Someone blaming him for pedo priests.  Actually, there's a fourth type.  Home invader trying to rob him, so nothing to do with his work.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now they say he was shot in his home? This morning it was on the street. And they have to call a press conference before even releasing the shooter's name? He didn't pay for his sex or the shooter is 13?
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phedex: Early candidate for headline of the year.


Agreed. I LoLed.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh subby, you are SO going to Hell for that kick-ass Headline, kudos
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.