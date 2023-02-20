 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Turkey: We're winding down the rescue effort now. Tectonic plates: Hold my beer   (theguardian.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Richter scale is logarithmic, which means a 6.4 quake is not nearly as powerful as a 7.8. In fact it is more than 10 times weaker (as far as energy released).

However, it is still an extremely serious quake, particularly where many buildings have structural damage from the 2 earlier quakes.

God help the people who live in that region of Turkey and Syria.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size


R I P
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people need a f'ing break
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It struck at a depth of just 2km (1.2 miles)"

That's crazy shallow
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately not a surprise as stress increased on other fault lines. Frankly, I was a little surprised there hadn't been a strong aftershock since the two principle shocks.

Unfortunately the stress change increases the chances of another significant earthquake. When, exactly, is always the question. Simply put, when you have earthquakes you get more earthquakes.

For the next year there will be more earthquakes, because aftershocks have their own aftershocks.

The Omori law states that after a strong earthquake, the frequency of aftershocks decays with time, on average, according to the hyperbolic law.

However, it's important to understand that months later when things have "settled down" it won't be unusual if there is a M5+ earthquake.

Aftershocks will decrease in frequency, but will continue for years.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharif dont like it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
god is not happy with them
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Erdogan somehow blames Sweden in 3...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigMax: The Richter scale is logarithmic, which means a 6.4 quake is not nearly as powerful as a 7.8. In fact it is more than 10 times weaker (as far as energy released).

However, it is still an extremely serious quake, particularly where many buildings have structural damage from the 2 earlier quakes.

God help the people who live in that region of Turkey and Syria.


6.4 is still one hell of a powerful quake.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: god is not happy with them


Can't imagine why.

uttertosh: Erdogan somehow blames Sweden in 3...


Oh.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.


I used to be really into fluorescerant gems from Australia, but after being stuck on the head by one, I can't stand an opel.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: god is not happy with them


Zelenskyy fan? Maybe next aftershock, have Erdogan under a thousand-foot pile of rubble.
 
Kar98
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

uttertosh: MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.

I used to be really into fluorescerant gems from Australia, but after being stuck on the head by one, I can't stand an opel.


Don't quit your day job just yet.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Antakya was already an absolute disaster, 2 days ago: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64687578
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

replacementcool: BigMax: The Richter scale is logarithmic, which means a 6.4 quake is not nearly as powerful as a 7.8. In fact it is more than 10 times weaker (as far as energy released).

However, it is still an extremely serious quake, particularly where many buildings have structural damage from the 2 earlier quakes.

God help the people who live in that region of Turkey and Syria.

6.4 is still one hell of a powerful quake.


Especially when there are damaged buildings from the first quake.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.


That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.

I used to be really into fluorescerant gems from Australia, but after being stuck on the head by one, I can't stand an opel.


boo..

/That pun was a bunch of Istan-bull...
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kar98: uttertosh: MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.

I used to be really into fluorescerant gems from Australia, but after being stuck on the head by one, I can't stand an opel.

Don't quit your day job just yet.


I only pun hardcore here on fark. Everywhere else probably just assumes I'm a Caturday bot.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark.

Some countries just can't catch a break.  Did they even have any buildings left to collapse..?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: uttertosh: MBooda: Hey, you change the name of your largest city, and then change the name of your country, these things are gonna happen.

I used to be really into fluorescerant gems from Australia, but after being stuck on the head by one, I can't stand an opel.

boo..

/That pun was a bunch of Istan-bull...


I'm a big fan of bull. You might even say I stan it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Fark.

Some countries just can't catch a break.  Did they even have any buildings left to collapse..?


Turkey [Türkiye] is a nation of 85 million people.

Do you think you'd be aware if all their buildings had collapsed, like, perhaps that would have been about the biggest deal ever?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: JeffSon069: Fark.

Some countries just can't catch a break.  Did they even have any buildings left to collapse..?

Turkey [Türkiye] is a nation of 85 million people.

Do you think you'd be aware if all their buildings had collapsed, like, perhaps that would have been about the biggest deal ever?


You're architecnically correct, but the hyperbole reads as empathy for how pervasive the destruction is.
 
