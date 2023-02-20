 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   In 1952, Lt. Jimmy Carter was part of a team who risked their lives to prevent disaster following a Canadian nuclear reactor meltdown. His urine was radioactive for months   (military.com) divider line
39
    More: Vintage, United States, Submarine, Nuclear reactor, Hyman G. Rickover, Nuclear submarine, Officer (armed forces), Nuclear power, United States Navy  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 3:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Jimmy Carter's radioactive urine was smarter and more compassionate than Trump.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Real-life version of Spock

scifimoviezone.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least it glowed and lit up the surrounding area.  I have to take heavy drugs to do that.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you like stories about heroes...

...Urine for an enjoyable read.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His balls grew a whole size that day.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And now it's killing him.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember people making fun of him for how detailed and "micromanaging" he was of what happened at 3 mile island. It was the usual GOP shiat even back then. They don't like people presidentin' while smart. And Jimmy Carter is smart AND compassionate, something they really can't stand. (They might tolerate someone who is smart but an asshole)
 
Lando Lincoln
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A true servant of the people through and through.

Can't wait to see what whiny baby blathering Trump spouts when Carter dies.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was a nuke sub guy, does it get any farking ballsier? Both Nukes and the ocean are actively trying to kill you and everyone you ever loved.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: And now it's killing him.


Being 98 years old probably doesn't help any.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should have peed on that rabbit
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I remember people making fun of him for how detailed and "micromanaging" he was of what happened at 3 mile island. It was the usual GOP shiat even back then. They don't like people presidentin' while smart.


Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lando Lincoln: A true servant of the people through and through.

Can't wait to see what whiny baby blathering Trump spouts when Carter dies.


I imagine it will be protocol to invite him to the funeral.  The Carter family could probably request the pleasure of his non-attendance.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Amazing Colossal President.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about the first lady Miss Violet Crawford?

/damn Pepsi
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Should have peed on that rabbit


A REAL man would have shot it, amirite?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: What about the first lady Miss Violet Crawford?

/damn Pepsi


Ah, the Pepsi Syndrome. Great skit, and what I thought about when Spock went in the chamber to save the Enterprise.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I remember people making fun of him for how detailed and "micromanaging" he was of what happened at 3 mile island. It was the usual GOP shiat even back then. They don't like people presidentin' while smart. And Jimmy Carter is smart AND compassionate, something they really can't stand. (They might tolerate someone who is smart but an asshole)


I really hadn't thought about it, but he actually understood what happened there. If it had been anybody else, they wouldn't have had a clue.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: WelldeadLink: And now it's killing him.

Being 98 years old probably doesn't help any.


Seriously... if exposure to dangerous radiation means I live to 98, gimme some of that Fukushima sushi.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
good work jimmy
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully he lives long enough to use that radioactive urine to piss on the graves of Trump and Bush Jr.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carter is one of most unfairly maligned presidents. When you compare the end of Carter's term with Reagan's first term, unemployment was lower and GDP was higher during the Carter presidency. Yet the Republicans were succesful in pushing a perception that the economy was better under Reagan by using metrics such as marriage divorce rate, feeding a narrative of Carter as a weak president that persists until the present.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He ended up being a rather lackluster President, but he has got to be one of the greatest persons to have ever served as President. He is the only President, living or dead, whom I would have wanted to meet and get to know.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://archive.org/details/saturday-night-live-s-04-e-16-richard-benjamin-04-07-1979

The Pepsi Syndrome starts at about 8:10
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It burns when I pee, too.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It burns when I pee, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: MythDragon: It burns when I pee, too.

[Fark user image image 425x426]


It's actually because of your mother...
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: WelldeadLink: And now it's killing him.

Being 98 years old probably doesn't help any.


The fact that his family history with cancer is so shiatty that BOTH his parents and ALL of his siblings all died of pancreatic cancer (and aside from his mom, all in their 50s) kind of blows my mind.  Somehow he dodges that, lives to his 90s, gets cancer that spread to his brain and he beat THAT too (unless that's what returned, but still survived it quite a long time)

Frankly it probably went in the other direction and gave him some sort of super powers.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hammettman: Lando Lincoln: A true servant of the people through and through.

Can't wait to see what whiny baby blathering Trump spouts when Carter dies.

I imagine it will be protocol to invite him to the funeral.  The Carter family could probably request the pleasure of his non-attendance.


I think H.W. Bush requested he not attend his funeral, though I may be mixing him up with McCain.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The world is a little less bright knowing I will outlive him.  A shining star of a human.  Remember when Presidents took responsibility for the things that occurred on their watch?  President Carter certainly does.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jim32rr: MythDragon: It burns when I pee, too.

[Fark user image image 425x426]

It's actually because of your mother...


You are not allowed at the morgue, probation remember.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frankly it probably went in the other direction and gave him some sort of super powers.


Ah, so radiation is to Jimmy Carter as drugs are to Keith Richards. Most people would have died young from it, but these men instead gained near immortality.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some people get super strength.  Some get laser vision.  Jimmy got super compasion.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake3988: Neondistraction: WelldeadLink: And now it's killing him.

Being 98 years old probably doesn't help any.

The fact that his family history with cancer is so shiatty that BOTH his parents and ALL of his siblings all died of pancreatic cancer (and aside from his mom, all in their 50s) kind of blows my mind.  Somehow he dodges that, lives to his 90s, gets cancer that spread to his brain and he beat THAT too (unless that's what returned, but still survived it quite a long time)

Frankly it probably went in the other direction and gave him some sort of super powers.


He probably has an Indigo power ring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's funny how the GOP always struggles talking about, or even admitting, to Carter's military service.

When Carter dies get ready for right-wing media to amplify some old classic propaganda nuggets. One of those will be, "he was a great man, but a terrible president." When that line gets delivered in any various wording, Lee Atwater's corpse gets an erection.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Deacon (a.k.a. Jimmy Carter) liked to be seen as a man of the people, the kind of president who carried his own luggage, when in fact he'd make agents tote the heavy stuff around. "He would roll up his sleeves and carry his bag over his shoulder, but it was empty."

Rest easy, Mr President.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patrick767: jake3988: Frankly it probably went in the other direction and gave him some sort of super powers.

Ah, so radiation is to Jimmy Carter as drugs are to Keith Richards. Most people would have died young from it, but these men instead gained near immortality.


Japan recognized around 650,000 people who survived Hiroshima and/or Nagasaki.

There are 165 who survived both! Tsutomu Yamaguchi was one of them and he died in 2010. Aged 93.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fairmont: Carter is one of most unfairly maligned presidents. When you compare the end of Carter's term with Reagan's first term, unemployment was lower and GDP was higher during the Carter presidency. Yet the Republicans were succesful in pushing a perception that the economy was better under Reagan by using metrics such as marriage divorce rate, feeding a narrative of Carter as a weak president that persists until the present.


But. Read.
I've read the Wikipedia of the POTUS of my life time. They all have a subsection of their big fail/fails.
Carter doesn't.  Not like the others. It's interesting how I've heard hate on him all my life. But reading his Wikipedia.  I'm not finding it.
I love Bill Clinton.  But. The Monica thing and other things are clearly marked on this Wikipedia and I can see why the hate even if I disagree.
People should be able to fark and not be asked about it. Jfc.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.