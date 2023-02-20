 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Police on the look out for a person wielding an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle. Need to stop him before he shoots someone's eye out   (wbtv.com) divider line
4
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Local glass repair shop unavailable for comment.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tvinsider.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I'm just very shocked," she said. "I think that more so in a big city like the Charlotte area, but we've never had anything happen and I feel very safe in this neighborhood."

I just want to point out that I've lived in Charlotte for over 5 years now and have not been vandalized in any way.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When did Black Bart get a car?
 
