(eBay)   Flowbee of The Damned sucks; cuts deep   (ebay.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting marketing here.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Humanity has known for some time that such a device will suck your will to live.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a buddy of mine has a great mane of curly hair. he has used the same flowbee for many years. always looks well groomed. evidently he bought one of the satan-free models in the early days of production.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
George Clooney uses one.  RIP GEORGE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Flowbee was erratic, but I wouldn't call it haunted.  Gave it to the Humane Society store when we shifted to short-haired dogs.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I got laid off from a nearly 2-decade long sales career for a Fortune 200 waste hauling company that has those green dumpsters and throws a million dollars at a golf tournament in the desert every year and then you wonder why your Fuel Surcharge went up last month."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting marketing here.


I've sold things on eBay in the past using the "dramatic storyline" method for an otherwise bland item.

The first time I did it was for a Barbie doll, sand clothing, found in an abandoned house. The previous owner of the Barbie had given it a mohawk and tatoos.

It sold.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnson: George Clooney uses one.  RIP GEORGE
[Fark user image 700x420]


further proof of the hollywood pedophile satanic cabal that controls the world...  Q was right!!!!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Depends if the frogurt comes with my choice of toppings.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting marketing here.


Yeah I'm wondering what their Fark username is. That's a Farker's post if I've ever read one. I won't say any names but initials of the one who comes to mind is P. O. C. K. E. T. N. I. N. J. A.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: a buddy of mine has a great mane of curly hair. he has used the same flowbee for many years. always looks well groomed. evidently he bought one of the satan-free models in the early days of production.


Your buddy is probably fine.

They always sell the first examples of any new product at a loss just to build a customer base.

Once market share is established, quality control is delegated to The Prince of Darkness in incremental steps.

It's the people who got in last that lost their souls to the Destroyer of Hair.
 
