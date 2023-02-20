 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   There apparently was a kidnapping in Philadelphia involving a golf cart and an unidentified perp, and an unidentified victim. Police fear unannounced Jackass reboot   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of all the vehicles you could choose for a kidnapping,
A golf cart seems like a risky choice re: logistics.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Out of all the vehicles you could choose for a kidnapping,
A golf cart seems like a risky choice re: logistics.


...and likely battery-powered and not so fast so it would run out of juice quickly and the person would be caught thereafter.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Out of all the vehicles you could choose for a kidnapping,
A golf cart seems like a risky choice re: logistics.


And yet he got away

Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Somaticasual: Out of all the vehicles you could choose for a kidnapping,
A golf cart seems like a risky choice re: logistics.

...and likely battery-powered and not so fast so it would run out of juice quickly and the person would be caught thereafter.


Someone should get their posse together

assets.horsenation.comView Full Size


https://www.horsenation.com/2014/06/20/friday-standing-ovation-the-fletcher-street-urban-riding-club/
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Either that or somebody tried to rush Dr Dre off his hole again.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm betting dollars to donuts she'll turn down his proposal.
 
