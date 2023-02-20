 Skip to content
(UPI)   Parking at Disney world is more dangerous than the rides. Florida soon to require T-bar restraints on garages   (upi.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Committing suicide has generally been a bit dangerous, unfortunately...
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Isn't Disneyland in California though?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]


I wouldn't know, we always parked at resorts and rode a bus or other disney transport
 
drewogatory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Second one in the last couple months. Must be a good spot.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is incredibly easy not to fall off of high structures if your are taking the proper amount of care. Darwin or mental health problem here.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a fall world, after all.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]


I couldn't figure out what park even has a parking garage at Disney world. I thought maybe subby meant Disney Springs because no one would confuse Disneyland with Disneyworld. Subby clearly doesn't know the first thing about Disney. Probably doesn't even know which castle has a basketball court. Neophyte.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]


I was wondering about that.  I couldn't think of any multi-level parking in DW - or why they would even built such things when they could just pave over a few more acres of blasted heath
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]


Cars these days are either dark blue or black, white or silver or red.  Yellow really sticks out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]

Cars these days are either dark blue or black, white or silver or red.  Yellow really sticks out.
[Fark user image image 850x529]


Doesn't help that 90% of them are rental cars. Rental Car companies buy cars like that in bulk so they look even more identical.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]

Cars these days are either dark blue or black, white or silver or red.  Yellow really sticks out.
[Fark user image 850x529]


It's a small homogenized world selection of paint jobs , after all considering the resale implications...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police and the Anaheim Fire Department responded to a call of a woman who had either fallen or jumped from the structure...In December, a man who police said was in his 50s fell from the Mickey and Friends lot...the Anaheim Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times that the man "likely" died by suicide.

I'm guessing that parking garages above a certain height are magnets for suicide, at least compared to other buildings.  Anyone can walk in and get to the top floors, they're just open ledges without anything like glass windows etc., and unless you're actually sitting on the ledge, no one passing by is going to think anything of it if you're just standing there staring out in to space contemplating jumping.  It's just that a suicide at Disney makes national news, whereas a suicide off Random Street, Anywhere USA is just local news if it is even in the news at all.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Kyle Butler: Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]

Cars these days are either dark blue or black, white or silver or red.  Yellow really sticks out.
[Fark user image image 850x529]

Doesn't help that 90% of them are rental cars. Rental Car companies buy cars like that in bulk so they look even more identical.


rental car companies are money machines. they buy in bulk at reduced prices. they have umbrella fleet insurance then screw every renter for a separate policy. they make money off every mile. they have gotten in trouble with the government for not bringing in cars with recalls. then they sell the used cars for a good profit margin. frickin' money machines.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goofy got an alibi?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Needlessly Complicated: *Disneyland, not Disney World

The parking at Disney World is more like
[Fark user image 640x480]

Cars these days are either dark blue or black, white or silver or red.  Yellow really sticks out.
[Fark user image 850x529]


Some Cast members got in trouble for a Fourth of July prank.
They were directing cars for parking and directed all white cars to one line, red and blue the same.
However it upset some people who couldn't find their car at the end of the day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's the most dangerous ride at Disney World?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: Goofy got an alibi?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
