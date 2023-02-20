 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Don't put away your galoshes just yet: A significant coast-to-coast storm will impact millions in the US this week with snow, ice, and major flooding   (nypost.com) divider line
48
    More: Scary, Winter storm, New England, Snow, Rain, Hail, Thunderstorm, Precipitation, Flood  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last time I checked it was still winter.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird that winter has snow.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know summer has hot.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it'll be 90 degrees in South Texas.  In February.  Ugh.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn, you'd think it was February or something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen a decent amount all season

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wearing MUKLUKS.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, Raerae, what happened now?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you to kill that groundhog years ago!
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's gonna be an asskicker tho.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Ohio where it is possible to go skiing and swim on the same day sometimes. I take weather as it comes, no need to panic over it.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: I am wearing MUKLUKS.


How about ... galoshes?

BULBOUS BOUFFANT - The Vestibules - rotoscope animation
Youtube 0uuCNAwXGaQ
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! All this pleasant mild weather was really making me nervous.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: I am wearing MUKLUKS.

How about ... galoshes?

[YouTube video: BULBOUS BOUFFANT - The Vestibules - rotoscope animation]


And clearly I did not even RTF headline...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully I have contracted with Hawkeye Plowing, Inc.

I heard they run right over after a storm
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time


They're like boots, but for your feet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

They're like boots, but for your feet.


Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time


Oshkosh galosh?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a rather warm winter here, the polar vortex in December was the worst of it, but it has been anywhere from 40-70 since. It sucks because the weekends are colder than the week days.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlousyBrown: It's so weird that winter has snow.


Except for the mountain folk and Buffalo natives, most people do not like getting more than 4".

I'm getting a foot over 2 days. Bleh.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: gunther_bumpass: I am wearing MUKLUKS.

How about ... galoshes?

[YouTube video: BULBOUS BOUFFANT - The Vestibules - rotoscope animation]

And clearly I did not even RTF headline...


b
lubber
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

Oshkosh galosh?

Oshkosh galosh?


What's that now?

/I hear it's a nice town
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BlousyBrown: It's so weird that winter has snow.

Except for the mountain folk and Buffalo natives, most people do not like getting more than 4".

I'm getting a foot over 2 days. Bleh.


Don't I know that! The trick is to give them plenty of oral first.
 
willabr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least where I am, it snows from nov-dec through first of April. Every year....  and normally a hellish winter storm 4 or 5 times in between those months, why it is a surprise to anyone Every year is beyond me.  Unless you'
ve moved from the south to the north, this year, and are not grounded in the realities of winter.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Western Wisconsin here. Near LaCrosse

Just had an inch of snow drop in less than 30 minutes. Made a mess
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?


They're like water proof condoms for your shoes. So you can still wear your fancy shoes for show and just wrap them up and don't get them all muddy after frocking around places that are wet and brown.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: It has been a rather warm winter here, the polar vortex in December was the worst of it, but it has been anywhere from 40-70 since. It sucks because the weekends are colder than the week days.


That's been my experience in the Midwest. There's usually at least a couple days where I say fark work, I'm not driving in this. But so far zero this winter. Supposed to be in the 50s and 60s all week until Friday.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BlousyBrown: It's so weird that winter has snow.

Except for the mountain folk and Buffalo natives, most people do not like getting more than 4".

I'm getting a foot over 2 days. Bleh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After two snow forecasts this winter turned out to be just a few flakes, I'll believe it when I see it. FWIW, the current forecast is for an inch or so but with a 25% chance of 10 inches.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I told you to kill that groundhog years ago!


The ground hog is the only one that warned us this was coming!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
YOU MEAN, MY RUBBERS
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
found some knockin boots out there...get you some...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Starting late Monday, heavy snow will be possible in the Mountain West and rain will likely be in the lower elevations and along the Pacific coast."

We call that "February" out here in the PNW.
 
schubie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

Oshkosh galosh?

What's that now?

/I hear it's a nice town

Oshkosh galosh?

What's that now?

/I hear it's a nice town


My elderly second grade teacher in Wisconsin called them "rubbers". I was the only one who would howl with laughter when she said it was time to put on our rubbers and play. DFACS would be called today
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
since this was in the NY Post, I now doubt that the east coast exists
 
sforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
***Offer not good in Florida.
 
Lish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?


They're for when you need to walk to work or from the bus stop, and you need to wear dress shoes for work but the rain/snow will ruin the leather/polish. The galoshes protect your actual shoes. More common back when more men wore full suits to work.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Some shoes better in high water than others.
 
pirviii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've had a few bad snow days where didn't go out, but a few storms where the snow was clear by the next day. There have been a few really cold days, but according to my gas bill, it's been warmer overall.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: pastramithemosterotic: Lochsteppe: pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?

They're like water proof condoms for your shoes. So you can still wear your fancy shoes for show and just wrap them up and don't get them all muddy after frocking around places that are wet and brown.

[Fark user image 850x850]


What happened to bread bags?
 
carkiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

They're like boots, but for your feet.


B'gosh
 
carkiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

Oshkosh galosh?

Oshkosh galosh?


B'gosh
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: optikeye: pastramithemosterotic: Lochsteppe: pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

They're like boots, but for your feet.

Why wouldn't I just wear my waterproof boots in the first place?

They're like water proof condoms for your shoes. So you can still wear your fancy shoes for show and just wrap them up and don't get them all muddy after frocking around places that are wet and brown.

[Fark user image 850x850]

What happened to bread bags?


You could get a nasty yeast infection.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Post telling us that Fox News says a storm is coming.  So everyone involved is super credible.

"The Fox Forecast Center expects 8 to 12 inches of snow to fall in the highest peaks of the northern Rockies before the main storm system's impacts begin to be felt."

WTF useless thing to care about is this?  Mount Elbert will get a foot of snow?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

schubie: blatz514: EBN-OZN: pastramithemosterotic: I'm still a bit unclear on the whole concept of galoshes. I hear my Wisconsin relatives mention them from time to time

Oshkosh galosh?

What's that now?

/I hear it's a nice town

My elderly second grade teacher in Wisconsin called them "rubbers". I was the only one who would howl with laughter when she said it was time to put on our rubbers and play. DFACS would be called today


This is what my wife calls a rubber.   It's a verb, not a noun!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BlousyBrown: It's so weird that winter has snow.

Except for the mountain folk and Buffalo natives, most people do not like getting more than 4".

I'm getting a foot over 2 days. Bleh.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Go on.....
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

