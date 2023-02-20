 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   I know a food-stall man, he runs food-stall stand and he sells most anything from hot dogs on down. One day I'll take a crack and attack him with a bat, how how I hate that food-stall man   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    Scary, Assault, Baseball, second attack, victim's car, Battery (crime), Bat, Robbery, 43-year-old man  
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now that's some Grade A bat shiat cray-cray, right here
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is this guy crazy, he's stupid too. Within days of the video being all over social media, he stated quote posting, on business' FB page, the racist/bigoted comments supporting him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One soda, 12 ounces."

Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all evolved shorter fuses these days due to a multitude of societal changes, for the worse.

Not all of us have that same fuse length, but even I find myself just a little angrier about everyone else's bad habits.

I'm not yet at the bat-wielding-in-public stage...yet.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shocore - Bonecracker
Youtube Wq-DWKClZLI
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hotdogs on down.. What's below a hotdog in the food cart hierarchy?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the street stall vendor was the one with the bat, was he not the instigator?
 
Lillya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police said the suspect also tried to move the victim's car by force

Move an object by force? As supposed to what, telekinesis?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
we should probably give him a gun and then cut some taxes.  that should solve it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Hotdogs on down.. What's below a hotdog in the food cart hierarchy?


Enquiring minds want to know. I'm puzzled as all hell. Napkins?
 
