(Twitter) Balloonapalooza all over again: Another 'large white balloon' spotted off of Hawaii
47
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll have to wait until it goes out over the Atlantic before they shoot it down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm begging people to stop freaking out over a very normal thing. Americans launch balloons all the time for a lotnof reasons.

I am hoping to send one up this summer, just for fun and photos.

One that they shot down was clearly a hobbyist balloon. Stop pretending this matters.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just doing what we should've been doing for four years -- shooting every last one of them down.  We have more ammuntion than they have balloons, I expect.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.


I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.


I feel this way about Santa Claus too.  He wants to deliver gifts from 60,000, have at it fat man.  But come down into commercial airspace and watch how quickly an AIM-9X locks in on Rudolph's glowing red heat signature.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very interesting future trajectory...

Enlighten me, what's so interesting? If it stays airborne long enough, it will eventually travel over land.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America in crises yet Biden's over seas pallin' around with Ukrainians!
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: We're just doing what we should've been doing for four years -- shooting every last one of them down. We have more ammuntion than they have balloons, I expect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: clearly a hobbyist balloon. Stop pretending this matters.


Yeah, we had an RC aircraft hobbyist at the old AFRES base I worked at.   Used to fly them off the inactive end of the cross rwy.   He lost site of one one day and came into base ops to see if anyone had seen it.   Turns out it crashed into a parked A-10.   He didn't get his 8 ft plane back.

You launch something that big, uncontrolled, and it reaches the stratosphere, don't expect to get it back.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up, Up And Away (HD)
Youtube 2-UQ0-8ktAM
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?


Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be Biden's Pearl Harbor. And all while he's out of the country, working against our WWII allies.

/Amidoingitrite
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These balloons are the new chemtrail/covid delivery system. /s
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this new sequel to Up is super depressing, but at least the guy will be with his wife again
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots? And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down? Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?

Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing


I'm assuming you meant missile and I was thinking this would be a good chance to pull out some directed energy weapons. (lasers)
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it's already over water.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I'm begging people to stop freaking out over a very normal thing. Americans launch balloons all the time for a lotnof reasons.

I am hoping to send one up this summer, just for fun and photos.

One that they shot down was clearly a hobbyist balloon. Stop pretending this matters.


This one is also coming from the mainland US toward Hawaii, it looks like.  I don't know that that means anything, though, since its a balloon.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?


Why use missiles? Airplanes still have guns right?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a balloon inside Kroger this weekend. I'm pretty sure it came from China.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: I'm assuming you meant missile and I was thinking this would be a good chance to pull out some directed energy weapons. (lasers)

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?

Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing

I'm assuming you meant missile and I was thinking this would be a good chance to pull out some directed energy weapons. (lasers)


Hawaii could also flip the switch on their wind turbines from suck to blow and then they could just push the balloon away.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots? And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down? Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?

Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing


I was wondering why they don't shoot them down with the guns on the jets. But I don't know if they have guns anymore. May be all missiles now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: I'm assuming you meant missile and I was thinking this would be a good chance to pull out some directed energy weapons. (lasers)

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?

Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing

I'm assuming you meant missile and I was thinking this would be a good chance to pull out some directed energy weapons. (lasers)


Nah. If it's Chinese, they should go as low tech as possible. This whole thing could be about evaluating the USs military capabilities.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: weddingsinger: clearly a hobbyist balloon. Stop pretending this matters.

Yeah, we had an RC aircraft hobbyist at the old AFRES base I worked at.   Used to fly them off the inactive end of the cross rwy.   He lost site of one one day and came into base ops to see if anyone had seen it.   Turns out it crashed into a parked A-10.   He didn't get his 8 ft plane back.

You launch something that big, uncontrolled, and it reaches the stratosphere, don't expect to get it back.


Balloons are supposed within 24 hours before launch you have to notify the FAA but that's about it, depending on payload. I think it's a radio beacon tracker (or something like that) for retrieval but I think that might be about being responsible not legally required (over, say, a cell phone and "find my phone")
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not snare it with a C-130 and reel it in for inspection. That's how they retrieved film dropped from spy satellites.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mid-air_retrieval
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 2-5-0 Glue Gunner should be able to get this one (it isn't camo), but we really should build at least an 0-3 druid (if not more), 5-2-0 Heli and at least one 0-2-5 sniper.

The next couple waves get brutal.
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Why not snare it with a C-130 and reel it in for inspection. That's how they retrieved film dropped from spy satellites.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mid-air_retrieval


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mid-air_retrieval


Because it's service ceiling is 33k feet
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?


So use something we don't currently have and that might not even work?  (Being slow and bad at maneuvering aren't qualities you look for in an interceptor)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I was wondering why they don't shoot them down with the guns on the jets. But I don't know if they have guns anymore. May be all missiles now.

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?

Can't we just use this as training hours for the fighter pilots?  And yes, do we really need a $10M middle to bring these down?  Seems like a couple of bullets would be enough...

/not a ballon expert
//nor a military expert
///expert at spitballing

I was wondering why they don't shoot them down with the guns on the jets. But I don't know if they have guns anymore. May be all missiles now.


How close would you have to be for guns vs how close would you have to be for a missile.

Which puts the pilot / expensive airplane in more danger.

And it's a missile. If you want to cut down the military budget, not firing one missile is like trying to drain the pacific with a syringe.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It doesn't really matter what they are or what they're for. What they're being used for us attacking the President.

Is it shot down too slow? Bad leadership.
Is it shot down too quick? Trigger happy.

If you're an enemy of the USA send as many over as you can because whatever happens the right wing outrage machine will spin it and work up their voters, and win over the moronic "undecided" morons.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A few more balloons and you get a themed restaurant with items like the Flame Kissed Hindenburger.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I was wondering why they don't shoot them down with the guns on the jets. But I don't know if they have guns anymore. May be all missiles now.


Missiles and ball-bearings these days
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Nick Nostril: My way of looking at these is if it's at commercial flight level, I don't care whose balloon it is, shoot the mofo down. FL40 and above is high, but not quite out of commercial (or especially private) jet altitudes.

I'd say "If it's below 45,000 ft AND anywhere near a common flight path, it's fair game to bring down".  But if this is going to become a thing we really need a much less expensive method for bringing them down.

I'm still keen on a killer balloon.  Why scramble a jet and fire a missile when you could just launch another balloon with enough maneuvering ability to pull up alongside the target for a LOT let money?


We can't allow a balloon gap!
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been wondering this from the start of the whole balloon situation...let's say this is a "spy balloon", what intel (aside from physical evidence of jetstream/prevailing winds patterns) would a balloon get you that a satellite couldn't?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and I'm asking here on Fark...because you're the experts.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: So use something we don't currently have and that might not even work? (Being slow and bad at maneuvering aren't qualities you look for in an interceptor)


Give me a dozen weather balloons, a couple of engineers and CS students, a few thousands dollars for hardware, and authorization to launch... the biggest issue here is getting the payload up there, and that's a solved problem.  The rest is targeting and fine-tuned maneuvering capability.  Working prototypes by Monday.

Hell, you could probably practice with smaller balloons in an aircraft hangar to get through the early beta testing.

/And 'slow and bad at maneuvering' isn't an issue when your target is slower and even less maneuverable.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: I've been wondering this from the start of the whole balloon situation...let's say this is a "spy balloon", what intel (aside from physical evidence of jetstream/prevailing winds patterns) would a balloon get you that a satellite couldn't?


Audio communication interception - cell phones - says too high for that.  Read it somewhere on internet, personally I know nothing
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: Audio communication interception - cell phones - says too high for that. Read it somewhere on internet, personally I know nothing

Audio communication interception - cell phones - says too high for that.  Read it somewhere on internet, personally I know nothing


Sats not says
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: I've been wondering this from the start of the whole balloon situation...let's say this is a "spy balloon", what intel (aside from physical evidence of jetstream/prevailing winds patterns) would a balloon get you that a satellite couldn't?


Where they moved the aliens to after Area 51
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: IndyJohn: So use something we don't currently have and that might not even work? (Being slow and bad at maneuvering aren't qualities you look for in an interceptor)

Give me a dozen weather balloons, a couple of engineers and CS students, a few thousands dollars for hardware, and authorization to launch... the biggest issue here is getting the payload up there, and that's a solved problem.  The rest is targeting and fine-tuned maneuvering capability.  Working prototypes by Monday.

Hell, you could probably practice with smaller balloons in an aircraft hangar to get through the early beta testing.

/And 'slow and bad at maneuvering' isn't an issue when your target is slower and even less maneuverable.


When both you and your target are subject to the vagaries of the wind there's the relative capabilities may not even matter.

I think this is a much more complex problem than you assume.
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We should be using these. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_P-26_Peashooter
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From how these objects are being described, I am suspecting about half of them are Chinese spy balloons and the other half are other objects that are floating up there.  Not aliens, but things like advertising balloons that floated away and old weather experiments that did not have a recovery plan other than "wait to it to eventually deflate and come down on it's own" that people lost track of.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: When both you and your target are subject to the vagaries of the wind there's the relative capabilities may not even matter.


There's no wind from the perspective of a balloon, it moves with the air.  If you get two balloons relatively close to start with, you don't need much thrust to intercept.

The interesting bit would be a guided rapid assent to 40k feet to get you close enough in the first place, but we're not talking about seconds here, you'd have plenty of time for correction.

Again... balloons, not missiles.  The difficulty is in the altitude at which you're doing it, not the targeting or closing velocity.
 
