 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Now he'll never get rid of that crabgrass   (local10.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 8:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original headline before they fix it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It was not unusual for him to just hand out in his car

Hmmm
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Original headline before they fix it:
[Fark user image 850x163]


Now I understand the Fark headline. Thanks for grabbing the original.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's usually the Taco Bell parking lot handjobs that will get you into trouble.

I'll cross that Wendy's off the list.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Men killed suddenly and unexpectedly were almost always planning to do something in the next few days.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A New York weeding:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Demetrius: rnatalie: Original headline before they fix it:
[Fark user image 850x163]

Now I understand the Fark headline. Thanks for grabbing the original.


Is even simple proofreading that hard?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1985 Garden Weasel TV Commercial
Youtube 9VgmXzQOZAU
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong with crab grass. It just has a bad name, that's all. Everyone would love it if it had a cute name like...Elf grass.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: It's usually the Taco Bell parking lot handjobs that will get you into trouble.

I'll cross that Wendy's off the list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NEW YORK WEEDING?
 
Katwang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It was not unusual for him to just hand out in his car, have a little alone time, he enjoyed it," Bogomilsky said. "Many times I had seen him like that."
I would expect such behavior at Jack in the Box, not Wendy's.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He dodged one bullet by catching another.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It was not unusual for him to just hand out in his car, have a little alone time, he enjoyed it"

Assuming that's just a typo for 'hang' and not a euphemism: sitting in your car in fast food parking lots to "have a little alone time" is not normal behavior by the mentally healthy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fear the Clam: WickerNipple: It's usually the Taco Bell parking lot handjobs that will get you into trouble.

I'll cross that Wendy's off the list.
[Fark user image image 501x281]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kpaxoid: Men killed suddenly and unexpectedly were almost always planning to do something in the next few days.


That's why I never plan ahead
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.