 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   So was that gunfire or fireworks at Mardi Gras? Turns out both   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, New Orleans, Mardi Gras, Male, Carnival, Parade, Krewe, Death, New Orleans Mardi Gras  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 2:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I propose all shooting greenlight articles automatically be tagged with the Murica tag.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Happy Mardi Gras everyone!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only a rational person can look at the people they know and understand most them should not own a gun. And that that would actually make them uncomfortable.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Happy Mardi Gras everyone!


It's the anniversary of me looking up what Mardi Gras is supposed to be because I forget every year.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Mrtraveler01: Happy Mardi Gras everyone!

It's the anniversary of me looking up what Mardi Gras is supposed to be because I forget every year.


The fun before lent?
🤷‍♂
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


On the case.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: browntimmy: Mrtraveler01: Happy Mardi Gras everyone!

It's the anniversary of me looking up what Mardi Gras is supposed to be because I forget every year.

The fun before lent?
🤷‍♂


Oh yeah, something about eating Jesus-approved fish. Thank you, that's all the research I needed this year.
 
ansius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: I propose all shooting greenlight articles automatically be tagged with the Murica tag.


There needs to be a 2A tag. That's the American curse.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope the victims stay away from the hearts games. Those will mess you up
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Happy Mardi Gras everyone!


Lundi Gras.
 
schubie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This does nothing to ease my newfound fear of crowds
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Mardi Gras and N'awlins.  This is basically a day that ends in y down there.  Is anyone really surprised?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.