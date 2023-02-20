 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Bad: DUI driver crashes into your bedroom. FARK: City sends you a letter threatening fines for the hole in your wall and missing window   (kxan.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Despite all the damage, Newby wasn't injured. But he did experience more of an insult to injury when, about 10 days later, he went to check his mail and found a letter from the city. It was for code violations for the status of his house. Even worse, the letter was dated the day of the crash.
"There's two different violations," Newby said. "One for having a hole in my house and one for having no window."
The letter explained Newby had 30 days to get his house in order or face consequences, including as much as a $2,000 fine per violation, per day.

Eh. That's standard bureaucracy.

City's saying, "You've got to make this a priority and get this fixed."

Because there are people out there who absolutely would say, "Eh. It'll buff right out, no rush".

Just send a letter back stating "insurance claim pending" and start generating your own paper trail.

"It felt tone deaf to me," Newby said. "I'm in violation for being a victim."''

Good thing you can't get pregnant, huh?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA   "Austin is kind of going against me," he said.

I can understand how it might feel that way, but that's not what's going on. The City has an obligation to make sure  its housing stock is safe and up to code. This is just standard procedure for ensuring all the required permits, inspections, and approvals are obtained.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did the DUI guy have insurance? Just let the company know that they'll be on the hook for that, too, in addition to the actual repairs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If an extension is needed, we will give them that extension," Noriega explained. "We work with the owners or management."

Sending threatening letters is not 'working with'.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Because there are people out there who absolutely would say, "Eh. It'll buff right out, no rush".


This.  I know people who would put a tarp up and wait six months until the insurance checks have cleared and the weather is warm.  Some people need a little motivation.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Did the DUI guy have insurance? Just let the company know that they'll be on the hook for that, too, in addition to the actual repairs.


Article says yes.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The fine for not cleaning your blood of the sidewalk after you've been stabbed is killer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's kind of harsh. The City doesn't do phrasing.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Texas, man.  Was the homeowner black, a Democrat, or both?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Post Office does the same for a vandalized locking mail box.  It does give a time limit for reasonable repair.  It's enough of a threat to get the owner or managment company to get busy.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see the Devil's Advocates Law Firm has chimed in.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, bureaucracy. It's hard to know which is funnier, the bureaucracy itself, or people's shock and dismay the first time they encounter its banal evil.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Matthew Noriega is a division manager with the Austin Code Department

Manuel's cousin?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Texas, man.  Was the homeowner black, a Democrat, or both?


The homeowner was an Austinite. Which means the state of Texas will take him for every penny he has. Gouging money out of people for overpriced rent and services is 90% of Austin's economy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see some tone deafness here. Firing off the letter immediately just screams "we're assholes." Jeez, give him a few days before you start making him out to be the real criminal.

I don't know where everybody else lives but can you pick up a phone and find the right people to repair framing, wiring, windows, drywall, brickwork, and paint within 30 days? Good luck.

So, easy peasy, he can just get an extension, they say. Sure, that sounds like the kind of thing that is no problem with a bureaucracy that can shoot that letter out within hours.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"last month, a stranger parked his car just a few feet away in Newby's guest room"

Which will be rechristened as "The Mother-In-Law Suite" as soon as renovations are complete
 
