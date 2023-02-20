 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Man attempting to put some spark his relationship burns down his trailer instead
16
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So come on baby light my fire?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temper tantrum extraordinaire .........
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His parents must be very proud. "Yep, that's ar son."
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is certainly a February to remember in the Northeast.  The weather is better than ever and I guess some people celebrate that with extreme domestic violence.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't want to set the world on fire
I just want to start
A flame in your heart
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What was the safe word?
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too bad his pubes didn't catch as well - or maybe they did - DNRTFA
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Temper tantrum extraordinaire .........


Well, he certainly showed her....
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, it is February in Connecticut, so maybe he was trying to keep her warm.

/Possible argument from defense attorney
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if alcohol was involved....?
/no I don't
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'll always be a loser, Eugene!  That staircase up the road at Wesleyan is worth more than your whole house!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Cult - Fire Woman HD
Youtube 8g6h1vI4Xv0
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Doors - Light My Fire ( HQ Official Video )
Youtube tEXlWgMOtqc
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you date Hellboy.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
🎶Can't set her on fire
Can't set her on fire without a spark
Burned down my trailer
And the story is endin' up on Fark🎶
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Calvin Butterball: I mean, it is February in Connecticut, so maybe he was trying to keep her warm.

/Possible argument from defense attorney


That seems pretty far-fetched.

A better defense would be that she is a known witch and he was just trying to burn her without a stake. It works both historically for a New England jury and it has a religious liberty angle.

/IANAL
 
