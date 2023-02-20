 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Today in hushed up history: For 40 minutes, Americans thought the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor again   (husheduphistory.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, United States, Government, Code, Cold War, Newspaper, Emergency Broadcast System, Communication, Emergency Alert System  
•       •       •

1053 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 11:01 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1938, Americans thought Martians were invading. People are gullible.
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well parking your boats in somewhere called Peril Harbour is just asking for trouble
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had kind of forgotten about that.  We weren't an NDEA station, so we went off the air.  I wasn't on duty at the time, but I remember it was a pretty big deal.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Den Berg Nitaka besteigen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when parents were sticking their kids into sewers in Hawaii becuase of the idiot who sent out a missile alert? Pennywise gorged himself that day.
images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Other stations could not locate their lists to authenticate the code word and others simply refused to go off the air as instructed."

Go team.  Anyhow, I know it's not 1971 anymore, but given events of the past few years it seems like that kind of response to a national emergency is still pretty on-brand for the country. I'm assuming if we had a real scenario that needed the use of something like the EBS, then we'd all be pretty borked.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Remember when parents were sticking their kids into sewers in Hawaii becuase of the idiot who sent out a missile alert? Pennywise gorged himself that day.
[images.foxtv.com image 850x478]


One of the best GIFs of ALL TIME.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, living in constant pants-pissing fear all the time, it's the American way! USA! USA! #1 #1
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In 1938, Americans thought Martians were invading. People are gullible.


People also digitally stalk/harass people from Game of Thrones and Breaking bad, because the long running fictional t.v. show hurt their wierd psycho-para-social fantasy and they hate the real life person because they played a character.

A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky and dangerous animals, and you know it.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Other stations could not locate their lists to authenticate the code word and others simply refused to go off the air as instructed."

Go team.  Anyhow, I know it's not 1971 anymore, but given events of the past few years it seems like that kind of response to a national emergency is still pretty on-brand for the country. I'm assuming if we had a real scenario that needed the use of something like the EBS, then we'd all be pretty borked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kar98
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In 1938, Americans thought Martians were invading. People are gullible.


Literally nobody thought that. "Americans panicking at Orson Welles radio drama" is a myth. Didn't farking happen.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So Bluto had a point?

Anyone make this joke yet?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: New Rising Sun: "Other stations could not locate their lists to authenticate the code word and others simply refused to go off the air as instructed."

Go team.  Anyhow, I know it's not 1971 anymore, but given events of the past few years it seems like that kind of response to a national emergency is still pretty on-brand for the country. I'm assuming if we had a real scenario that needed the use of something like the EBS, then we'd all be pretty borked.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I also like this version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Wow, living in constant pants-pissing fear all the time, it's the American way! USA! USA! #1 #1


I wonder what it was like living in a time before you could be instantaneously vaporized with no warning.

There's always been the danger of dying at another's hand but not coldly as a casualty static in the 100s of thousands.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Wow, living in constant pants-pissing fear all the time, it's the American way! USA! USA! #1 #1


I think of this every few days. Why the American government prefers to have their citizens live in fear, reading negative news every day, being depressed alcoholics and users. I don't understand their think tank findings. Other nations are not run this way. Many nations will not allow American media content or television shows. Food for thought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Walker: Remember when parents were sticking their kids into sewers in Hawaii becuase of the idiot who sent out a missile alert? Pennywise gorged himself that day.
[images.foxtv.com image 850x478]

One of the best GIFs of ALL TIME.

[media1.giphy.com image 480x273] [View Full Size image _x_]


What's the problem here?  That's a well designed app compared to what I deal with daily.  Notice the growth of Internet/apps and the decline of monarchs/dictators.   This is because 100 years ago all the web/app developers would get publicly executed for the shiat we get. It's no fair because usually management/shareholders are to blame for the disaster, but have you met any web/app developers?  Easy scapegoating there.
 
Kar98
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: AlphaG33k: Wow, living in constant pants-pissing fear all the time, it's the American way! USA! USA! #1 #1

I wonder what it was like living in a time before you could be instantaneously vaporized with no warning.

There's always been the danger of dying at another's hand but not coldly as a casualty static in the 100s of thousands.


No warning? All those guys with their "the end is nigh!" signs? The Father?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kar98: Private_Citizen: In 1938, Americans thought Martians were invading. People are gullible.

Literally nobody thought that. "Americans panicking at Orson Welles radio drama" is a myth. Didn't farking happen.


A very few might have.  At least Orson Welles and his colleagues claimed they did...but what reason would they have to lie about that?  ;)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Wow, living in constant pants-pissing fear all the time, it's the American way! USA! USA! #1 #1


It was a message possibly declaring a national emergency and it lasted 40 minutes before being cleared. Not sure how you get "constant" fear "all the time" out of that, but you do you.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Um, it wasn't the Germans who attacked Pearl Harbor in the first place.
 
Kar98
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Kar98: Private_Citizen: In 1938, Americans thought Martians were invading. People are gullible.

Literally nobody thought that. "Americans panicking at Orson Welles radio drama" is a myth. Didn't farking happen.

A very few might have.  At least Orson Welles and his colleagues claimed they did...but what reason would they have to lie about that?  ;)


No, he didn't. Hence he didn't have a reason to make it up:

https://slate.com/culture/2013/10/orson-welles-war-of-the-worlds-panic-myth-the-infamous-radio-broadcast-did-not-cause-a-nationwide-hysteria.html

Keypoints:
barely anybody listened to that broadcast.
those who did, were well aware it was fiction.
a newspaper made up the supposed panic
 
Kar98
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

allears: Um, it wasn't the Germans who attacked Pearl Harbor in the first place.


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Other stations could not locate their lists to authenticate the code word and others simply refused to go off the air as instructed."

Go team.  Anyhow, I know it's not 1971 anymore, but given events of the past few years it seems like that kind of response to a national emergency is still pretty on-brand for the country. I'm assuming if we had a real scenario that needed the use of something like the EBS, then we'd all be pretty borked.


Can't allow some "emergency" to get in the way of airing those commercials. Gotta move those color TVs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

allears: Um, it wasn't the Germans who attacked Pearl Harbor in the first place.


"BULLSH*T!"
images.chesscomfiles.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.