(Guardian)   Day 362 of WW3: Biden freaks out his SS detail, pays a surprise visit to Ukraine, and walks about Kyiv with Zelenskyy with air raid sirens sounding. Oh, and pledges another $500M in aid. Dark Brandon indeed. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whar vaunted pre-anniversary Orc invasion, WHAR? I keep expecting much bigger numbers. Have they run out of troops?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, and it's starting to look like John Hopoate night win the contest again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mmmm.... might.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Interesting news this morning what with Uncle Joe has dropping in, Geralt giving what for to the ruscists in eastern Ukraine, and Mr. Macron wanting the ruscists be put down gently. It's a mixed messaging kind of morning with the overnight news about the ruscist war in Ukraine.


BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in Kyiv in Surprise Visit


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, Feb. 20


What You Need to Know from Day 3 of the Munich Security Conference


How the 'Witcher' Unit is Facing Down a Blizzard of Russian Attacks in Eastern Ukraine


Macron Says he Wants Russia Defeated, not Crushed


EXPLAINED: US Accuses China of Considering Sending Arms to Russia


Von der Leyen, Sunak Issue Joint Statement on Giving Ukraine Military Momentum Needed to Win


Enemy shells Kherson region with prohibited incendiary, phosphorus munitions


Russian losses in Bakhmut, Vuhledar particularly high - British intelligence


Three civilians killed in 75 enemy attacks on Kherson region on Feb 19


Zelensky: Our strength today is based on strength of many Ukrainians who did not give up


Number of children injured by Russian forces in Ukraine climbs to 926


Situation on border with Belarus remains under control - State Border Guard Service


Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region in past day


Zelensky on China's alleged arms supplies to Russia: We're not seeing this today


Ukraine's Air Force launches 29 strikes on enemy positions


Kostin: Mass deportations of Ukrainians are evidence of genocide committed by Russia

Lecornu: AMX-10 RC vehicles to be sent to Ukraine next week


Prosecutor General Kostin: Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon


President: It's important to defend Bakhmut but not at any cost


And that's your lot for today. Hoping everyone's day goes well, hug the ones you love. We now turn you over to the sentient pool of coffee and his tight five minutes of comedy news.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In response to Biden's visit to Kyiv Putin paid a visit to the other end of his table. pic.twitter.com/ib1HpCscMX
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 20, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those look like some nice numbers today. 800 dead is a good pace. I liked the plane.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip), b) provide intelligence about his movements to Putin to take him out. c) continue their hollow performative bellowing about Biden not visiting Palestine (that's pronounced "Palesteeeeeeeen" because the GQP wouldn't want any misunderstanding about them supporting Palestinian victims of Israeli apartheid).

Good for Biden for showing up.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in Kyiv in Surprise Visit


Holly F! I would have bet my only kidney that the POTUS, no matter who it is, would not visit Ukraine while the war was ongoing. That's a good thing that Joe Biden did.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip)


My guess is, it'll be "Biden will visit a foreign country but not the southern border!"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden has an interesting approach to diplomacy. Before the war started he openly revealed Russia's plans and warned them against invading. Plenty of people didn't believe the warnings, and Pootin invaded anyway.
I suspect this is a similar move. China is gearing up to provide military aid to Russia in open defiance of NATO and US sanctions in particular. That move could spark a new cold war and it's effect on Global stability couldn't be overstated. Biden sent diplomats to China to warn against that action, but Xi largely ignored them. This visit puts an exclamation point on the issue, and sends the clear message that if China helps Russia, we're going to stand behind Ukraine and things are going to get very ugly very quick.
Let's hope that, unlike Pootin, Xi understands this is a serious warning.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY YOUR VOTE MATTERS!!!

Awesome news.
 
Shoktru
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
wow, hes looking old
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 11 through February 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Le Monde: tactical drone approved for French army use

With 3 years of delay the French government's directorate-general for weaponry has awarded a certificate to the Safran Patroller tactical drone. This represents a victory of Safran over its rival Thales. The French army can now finally accept delivery of 14 units, 7 years after placing the order. Its current role is to guard a zone of 150 km radius and to designate targets.

(link reportedly paywalled after 1 p.m. CET each day)
https://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2023/02/20/safran-adapter-les-normes-des-armes-a-leurs-conditions-d-emploi-reelles_6162550_3234.html
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gutsy and I applaud him, but never again bring us this close to having President Harris.
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagners are getting closer to Bakhmut | Biden asks for the counterstrike
Youtube 7UZhs0vSXcg

Yesterdays Denys
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
19 Feb: FOOTAGE: Russians GET DEMOLISHED AND FLEE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube qZj1i51mbzY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surviving a Russian Missile Attack: I went to Ukraine
Youtube h0ytMAnjcF4

Yesterdays Artur
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well done, we're on the side of good for a change.
 
refudiate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can think of two people who will be pissed off seeing every moment of this visit, and I couldn't be more pleased.

The grinding and gnashing of teeth in Mar-a-Lago and the Kremlin will be fierce. Some impotent rage will be expressed.

Sadly, there will be some cruise missiles which will strike apartment buildings and transformers across Ukraine in retaliation for this.

But it does appear that victory is much closer.

And let me add that Joe Biden is not sleepy, he arrived at midnight in DC time, yet he was alert and spry, even cracking jokes with Zelenskyy and the Metropolitan in Kyiv.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shoktru: wow, hes looking old


A year living spent dodging Russian missiles and avoiding assassination will do that.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1627649971343458304
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So wasn't Russia about to do a major air attack? Some how I expect there is more hardware in the air right now than the Russians have ever seen... and they can't see most of it.

It isn't uncommon to have 4 defense combat air patrol teams in the air at all times for the President. I don't remember what they call it but it isn't PresCAP.   Each team is 2 air superiority fighters (f-22 or f-15) and their support aircraft (tankers, AWACS, other toys) and their support aircraft defense (f-35,16,18).  I'm guessing there are other things around the area like air defense systems.

I'm guessing a lot of that defense equipment isn't finically viable to ship back home.  There can be security concerns bringing some bits of gear home.

Hey Zelenskyy, need a slightly used Presidential Cadillac?  You said you didn't need a ride but it is a hell of a sweet ride.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biden freaks out his SS detail

The Colombian hookers fancied him instead of them?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Biden has an interesting approach to diplomacy. Before the war started he openly revealed Russia's plans and warned them against invading. Plenty of people didn't believe the warnings, and Pootin invaded anyway.
I suspect this is a similar move. China is gearing up to provide military aid to Russia in open defiance of NATO and US sanctions in particular. That move could spark a new cold war and it's effect on Global stability couldn't be overstated. Biden sent diplomats to China to warn against that action, but Xi largely ignored them. This visit puts an exclamation point on the issue, and sends the clear message that if China helps Russia, we're going to stand behind Ukraine and things are going to get very ugly very quick.
Let's hope that, unlike Pootin, Xi understands this is a serious warning.


This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mark625
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holee Fark, I did not expect this. I think I'm starting to like this Dark Brandon guy. Has early voting started yet?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't WAIT till the right wingverse wakes up to tjis
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip), b) provide intelligence about his movements to Putin to take him out. c) continue their hollow performative bellowing about Biden not visiting Palestine (that's pronounced "Palesteeeeeeeen" because the GQP wouldn't want any misunderstanding about them supporting Palestinian victims of Israeli apartheid).

Good for Biden for showing up.


And if a Russian missile gets lucky and kills him, they will say Kamala Harris conspired to bump him off.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1627649971343458304


That was a lot of stupid rolled into a small package. The comments were a interesting mix of rage and Russian propaganda.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Public Call Box: BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in Kyiv in Surprise Visit

Holly F! I would have bet my only kidney that the POTUS, no matter who it is, would not visit Ukraine while the war was ongoing. That's a good thing that Joe Biden did.


Yup. Makes me even prouder to have voted for him. It also underscores what a bloviating coward TFG is, requiring tear gas to clear Americans out of an area of DC so he could waddle over and hold up an upside-down Bible.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'too tired to do much besides throw this lil comparison in the faces of the right wing in general (and my family in WA in particular):

When missiles were striking the city, Biden went to Kyiv.

When unarmed protestors were outside the walls, Trump fled to the White House bunker.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Private_Citizen: Biden has an interesting approach to diplomacy. Before the war started he openly revealed Russia's plans and warned them against invading. Plenty of people didn't believe the warnings, and Pootin invaded anyway.
I suspect this is a similar move. China is gearing up to provide military aid to Russia in open defiance of NATO and US sanctions in particular. That move could spark a new cold war and it's effect on Global stability couldn't be overstated. Biden sent diplomats to China to warn against that action, but Xi largely ignored them. This visit puts an exclamation point on the issue, and sends the clear message that if China helps Russia, we're going to stand behind Ukraine and things are going to get very ugly very quick.
Let's hope that, unlike Pootin, Xi understands this is a serious warning.

This guy?

[Fark user image 850x1438]


Yes, the guy who before the invasion, hosted Pootin for a summit and revealed an agreement for "no limits" to the cooperation between China and Russia. The same guy who last week sent his top diplomats to Russia at the same time we sent diplomats to China warn them against supplying Russia with weapons.
That guy.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: FreakyBunny: Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip), b) provide intelligence about his movements to Putin to take him out. c) continue their hollow performative bellowing about Biden not visiting Palestine (that's pronounced "Palesteeeeeeeen" because the GQP wouldn't want any misunderstanding about them supporting Palestinian victims of Israeli apartheid).

Good for Biden for showing up.

And if a Russian missile gets lucky and kills him, they will say Kamala Harris conspired to bump him off.


Yeah it's all apparently "He visited Ukraine before Ohio" that I can see...

I mean, everyone wants to leave Ohio, so I don't understand the complaint.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: FreakyBunny: Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip)

My guess is, it'll be "Biden will visit a foreign country but not the southern border!"


If Joe Biden walked on water, the Fox headline would be, "Joe Biden can't swim".
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guys, I'm starting to worry that maybe Russia has lots of people and those people can walk to Ukraine and then punch the other people there and then Ukraine will die soon.  Guys.

Can we talk about that for 500 comments or so guys?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yesterday's ISW concludes that "The major phase of Russian offensive operations in Luhansk Oblast is underway, and Russia likely lacks sufficient uncommitted reserves to dramatically increase the scale or intensity of the offensive this winter."

They do note that they haven't seen Russia's 2nd Motor Rifle Division yet, even though it is in the east, and conclude that it is still in reserve... but it seems to be the sum total of Russian reserves not yet committed, and "the addition of the two or possibly three regiments of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division to the fight is unlikely to generate a nonlinear change in Russian offensive capacity."

Their main point is that "The Russian offensive will very likely continue for some time and may temporarily gain momentum as the final reserves are committed-if they are-but will very likely culminate well short of its objectives and likely short of achieving operationally significant gains."

So the Russians will wear themselves out to no purpose, and then it comes down to whether Ukraine has the strength & support to launch a successful counteroffensive in the south.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: FlashHarry: FreakyBunny: Waiting for the GOP to a) criticize him for "grandstanding" (even if other world leaders have already made the trip)

My guess is, it'll be "Biden will visit a foreign country but not the southern border!"

If Joe Biden walked on water, the Fox headline would be, "Joe Biden can't swim".


If Joe Biden cured cancer, they'd be complaining about how he put Doctors out of work.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In response to Biden's visit to Kyiv Putin paid a visit to the other end of his table.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodScout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, FoxNews (sic) continues to lead with Outrage Of the Day™ and Race Baiting of the Day™.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile ex-President Donal won't get off his plane when it's raining. Gooby pls
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quick VHTS Update for those that care:

My Soon-to-be-ex and her family basically want her to be able to continue her health care. So, assuming my employer agrees to this, we would end up being legally separated, which is a Washington State thing that allows me to essentially divorce her and separate our finances, but she gets to stay on my health care (her family will sign a contract to pay for it though).

So we'll see if my employer agrees. If so, we can be done with this insanity within a week or two!!!! Then she just needs to agree to go back to Texas and her family needs to clean out our old apartment and then I'll be free and clear.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* United States President Joe Biden's so-called "surprise" trip was in fact known in advance to FSB agents, who have successfully hidden top-secret covert watchers in the sewers under the White House, thereby allowing the Kremlin to study his movements at great detail. These highly trained infiltration experts have been educated in the lost ancient Egyptian prophetic art of scatomancy, allowing them to divine the future simply by closely studying poo. This information has informed the analysts at the FSB headquarters in the Lubyanka not only of Biden's future itinerary but also that typical American diets do not contain enough fiber. For his part, Vladimir Putin has decided to respond by making a spur-of-the-moment trip to his ancestral home among the dung beetles of Kamchatka for a spiritually cleansing tantrum and crying jag.

* While the West may propagandize the Ukrainian forces opposing Russia in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine by giving them trendy names such as the "Witcher" unit, no doubt hoping to cash in on the computer games of the same name played among the bourgeois in places such as America, our vastly superior army continues to utilize modern Russian history. The 119th "Tetris" Conscript Battalion has been formed in response, in which each soldier is given a shoulder patch representing a single Tetris puzzle piece. These patches are expected to help sort them out into the most compact mass grave following their first deployment.

* This week's episode of the ground-breaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'The Squire of Gothos' features a special guest star appearance by noted character actor Steven Seagal playing the immortal and all-powerful alien entity "Trelane," who kidnaps the bridge crew of the Suvrovov and forces them to stand in as line cooks at his personal buffet. Can Captain Kirkovitch outwit the fiendish alien before the lunch rush? Will Mr. Spockula be able to sober up enough to unravel the secrets of scrambled eggs? How many breakfast sausages can Steven Seagal actually eat in one sitting? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine O'clock Moscow Time!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GhostfacedFiddlah: Guys, I'm starting to worry that maybe Russia has lots of people and those people can walk to Ukraine and then punch the other people there and then Ukraine will die soon.  Guys.

Can we talk about that for 500 comments or so guys?


I'm concerned that Biden visiting Kyiv will mean that Russia sees the US as an active, hostile participant in the war which as we all know means nu-clear war.

/s
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GhostfacedFiddlah: Guys, I'm starting to worry that maybe Russia has lots of people and those people can walk to Ukraine and then punch the other people there and then Ukraine will die soon.  Guys.

Can we talk about that for 500 comments or so guys?


Everyone knows Russia punches are better than any western punch!
 
mark625
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't like the modern trend of using fake prop flags during photo ops. I know they want their flags to look nice, but a piece of painted cardboard on a stick is not a flag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mark625: I don't like the modern trend of using fake prop flags during photo ops. I know they want their flags to look nice, but a piece of painted cardboard on a stick is not a flag.

[Fark user image 425x231]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
