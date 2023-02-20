 Skip to content
(Pix11)   4-foot alligator found in New York City park, was presumably trying to hide from the city's rats   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, Bronx Zoo, The Bronx, Animal, Park ranger, Park, Urban park, 4-foot-long gator  
200 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People need to quit flushing them down the toilet when they get too big.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He just needs to be filmed stealing a piece of pizza and everyone will love him. "look how cute he is acting like a homeless person".
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have no fear. Flaco's on it.

Obscene_CNN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remote Control Alligator Prank Part II (2014) Original
Youtube 6JfsEENemX0
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks-domesticated or otherwise," the spokesperson said. "In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality."

What? Are there really morons bringing alligators up to NY and then releasing them? This doesn't make any farking sense.

The thing would have to be kept indoors during much of the year because it's cold. And then someone decides to release it...how? They put it in their trunk, drive over and let it go?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I needed a good 😆 subby. 😊
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: He just needs to be filmed stealing a piece of pizza and everyone will love him. "look how cute he is acting like a homeless person".


Damn it you just ruined 🍕 🐀
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

