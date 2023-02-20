 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Man takes out student loan in 1977 for $5250. After making over 40 years of payments, he still owes about $5250   (sfgate.com) divider line
46
    More: Sad, Student loan, Government, Law, Research, Debt, Education, Payment, Statute  
•       •       •

1231 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 9:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Student loan borrowers' struggles expose flaws in system

Not flaws.  Features.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school, which he suspects is because he moved around so much.

So he made no payments for at least the first decade.

"We didn't have cellphones at that time, so they couldn't call and say, 'Hey, you're behind on your loans.'"

Well, they did have phones. And mail. If you had, you know, updated them.

But the debt caught up with him soon after he began receiving Social Security disability benefits.

So he was able to receive those but not his debt statements. Huh, interesting. Also, it's not clear when he started receiving this disability. We've only gone 10 years in the story narrative, which puts us in 1987. Except:

Through the Treasury Offset Program, the federal government has been garnishing his disability benefits on and off since 2002.

Wait. What happened between 1987 and 2002?

Before the Education Department paused payments and collection in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he'd involuntarily paid more than $13,000.

I mean, that certainly seems ridiculous. But the story sure as hell makes it sound like he basically ignored the loan completely for about 25 years, started having his payments garnished in then, and has been paying down a metric shiat ton of interest. Which sucks, sure, but is nowhere near what the headline implies which is that after paying down a $5250 student faithfully for about 4 decades he's made no progress on it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like an anchor around my neck," said Hamilton, a 72-year-old Army veteran in Reno, Nev. "I live on peanuts. ... I can never get from underneath this debt."

Millennials (noose around neck):  "First time?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interest-ing story.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has achieved capitalist perfection.  He's the idealized consumer.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never pay just the minimums
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm all for student loan reform but that guy is a freaking moron.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What makes this country great is we don't really educate people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In fairness, $5250 today is about $3.50 in 1977 money.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had $11k and it only took me 23 years to get out from under it using refinancing (original payment was $454 a month!) and chipping away at it with a $134 per month 20 year loan.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Never pay just the minimums


He didn't.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unlike the Education Department, banks and lenders in the private market routinely write off the debt they can't collect, and there is a statute of limitations on collection, Shaforth said. While the federal student loan program is not as flexible

news to me. when I was starting out in my job money was tight. I called and they were totally nice about it and gave me a year without student loan payments. all I had to do was ask nicely.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been paying mine for 9 years and have touched 0 cents on the principal plus have an extra 13 grand in interest, but I've had manageable payment thanks to the IBR program and I work for a non-profit so it's all done in 11 more months.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This guy sounds dumb as fark. But I guess it makes for a nice clickbait article that gives cover for predatory lending practices the are harmful to real people. So that's cool.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Unlike the Education Department, banks and lenders in the private market routinely write off the debt they can't collect, and there is a statute of limitations on collection, Shaforth said. While the federal student loan program is not as flexible

news to me. when I was starting out in my job money was tight. I called and they were totally nice about it and gave me a year without student loan payments. all I had to do was ask nicely.


What year was this? Who was the lender? And did you still rack up interest during that time?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh and I paid mine last year. Which makes me better than you.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "School loans were low on the list of priorities for the father of five."

I think I see one of the problems.
 
caljar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Most of the people who have these problems basically never paid.  This guy has only paid when his government checks were garnished, otherwise he was a deadbeat for over 25 years.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Oh and I paid mine last year. Which makes me better than you.


Not only that.  You get to switch ranks from those who want loan reform to those who can say "I suffered - you can too!".

(Now now.  My comment is just as funny as yours.)
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is Fark, and it's always the victim's fault.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'm all for student loan reform but that guy is a freaking moron.


Yeah. They couldn't have picked a less sympathetic person. Which almost seems suspect, I guess.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school

LMFAO the "I didn't know I had to pay back the money I borrowed" excuse. Classic!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone who has never had student loans, how does this work where you just never touch the principal?  Are they set up so that your payment is just the interest, and you have to pay additional money as curtailment?  Or are the minimum principal payments so small that the interest accrues more quickly?

My wife had them, but she knocked them out within a few years.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, in general if you don't start paying for 25 years, the interest is going to get a *bit* bad.
 
jmr61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It helps to reduce your debt if you actually make payments on what you owe.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My country has a pretty decent system. I think I had about $10.000 in loans, but study loan interest was only 1.5% and you don't have to start paying back until 10 years later, so it only increased to $11.000 by the time I started paying back. Then I paid it back in 10 years or so.
For current students loan interest is 0,48%.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How does inflation effect it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone start up a gofundme and let's pay this vet's bill off and then some.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: FTFA: "School loans were low on the list of priorities for the father of five."

I think I see one of the problems.


It's a common theme from way back to today's most recent graduates. For some reason, these folks can't wait to get on living real lives. Sometimes they start before having paid off everything. Weird, I know.
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only shxthole countries punish working class people for getting an education with ridiculous amounts of debt.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Never pay just the minimums


It's hard to sympathize with people who complain but never think to take simple steps to solve their problems themselves.

It's like, just stop automatically reinvesting your dividends until the debt is paid off! But some people are just lazy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"That led to a series of low-wage jobs and relocations for work. School loans were low on the list of priorities for the father of five. Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school, which he suspects is because he moved around so much."

I had more then $5250 in loans and paid them off early when I landed my first decent job. Since this guy racked his up in the 1970's and I racked mine up in the 90's I can honestly say he shouldn't have skipped out on his payments and used the contact information the paperwork copies he should have kept to keep in touch with those people.

Having 5 kids? That's your problem buddy, I didn't have any kids while my loans were being paid off. Cheaper to order a new pair of socks then have kids when paying down student loans.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Subtonic: Oh and I paid mine last year. Which makes me better than you.

Not only that.  You get to switch ranks from those who want loan reform to those who can say "I suffered - you can too!".

(Now now.  My comment is just as funny as yours.)


Does this come with a needlessly smug sense of entitlement? Because I'm down with that. Shiat, that's my jam, yo.

But for real, I did pay my loans off. It only took until I WAS FARKING FOURTY. That seems normal and proper in a healthy society, right?

I framed that letter too.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The system is working as intended.

Pay your debt, work until retirement, die in debt.

My portfolio thrives on it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: FOURTY.


Ouch
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: As someone who has never had student loans, how does this work where you just never touch the principal?  Are they set up so that your payment is just the interest, and you have to pay additional money as curtailment?  Or are the minimum principal payments so small that the interest accrues more quickly?

My wife had them, but she knocked them out within a few years.


FedLoan Servicing applied payments to the interest and not the principal with mine, so the interest just kept accumulating.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: As someone who has never had student loans, how does this work where you just never touch the principal?  Are they set up so that your payment is just the interest, and you have to pay additional money as curtailment?  Or are the minimum principal payments so small that the interest accrues more quickly?

My wife had them, but she knocked them out within a few years.


For student loans, interest compounds daily and the minimums are set up to cover the accrued interest plus a very minimum amount of principal.

So if you're a day late on payment (or there's a delay in processing due to a holiday or weekend) you might not make any dent to principal at all.

In addition you can go on income-based deferral which means they won't ding your credit score for non-payment, but that interest will still compound daily.

I tried explaining to the old men at the bar that my mortgage is truly a joy and a privilege compared to what my student loans were but they wanted to go back to b*tching about how "bad" they had it...
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "That led to a series of low-wage jobs and relocations for work. School loans were low on the list of priorities for the father of five. Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school, which he suspects is because he moved around so much."

I had more then $5250 in loans and paid them off early when I landed my first decent job. Since this guy racked his up in the 1970's and I racked mine up in the 90's I can honestly say he shouldn't have skipped out on his payments and used the contact information the paperwork copies he should have kept to keep in touch with those people.

Having 5 kids? That's your problem buddy, I didn't have any kids while my loans were being paid off. Cheaper to order a new pair of socks then have kids when paying down student loans.


This is how the ppl who smirk at your current financial sitch handled theirs
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess he should have taken that math class.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A real game changer was when I discovered you could make debit payments online without any fees. So I start ed smurfing my payments.

So instead of one monthly payment of $1500 I would do daily payments of $50. I've deleted my spreadsheets but it was a ridiculous money saver -- I saved something close to $2,000 in interest by doing that.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school

LMFAO the "I didn't know I had to pay back the money I borrowed" excuse. Classic!


Hunter negotiated a better deal for himself.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Hamilton doesn't recall receiving any notice to make payments for the first decade after leaving school, which he suspects is because he moved around so much.

So he made no payments for at least the first decade.

"We didn't have cellphones at that time, so they couldn't call and say, 'Hey, you're behind on your loans.'"

Well, they did have phones. And mail. If you had, you know, updated them.

But the debt caught up with him soon after he began receiving Social Security disability benefits.

So he was able to receive those but not his debt statements. Huh, interesting. Also, it's not clear when he started receiving this disability. We've only gone 10 years in the story narrative, which puts us in 1987. Except:

Through the Treasury Offset Program, the federal government has been garnishing his disability benefits on and off since 2002.

Wait. What happened between 1987 and 2002?

Before the Education Department paused payments and collection in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he'd involuntarily paid more than $13,000.

I mean, that certainly seems ridiculous. But the story sure as hell makes it sound like he basically ignored the loan completely for about 25 years, started having his payments garnished in then, and has been paying down a metric shiat ton of interest. Which sucks, sure, but is nowhere near what the headline implies which is that after paying down a $5250 student faithfully for about 4 decades he's made no progress on it.


But someone felt moved by his story and therefore we must all rally behind the loan-dodger who failed to address the situation for decades.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I borrowed money, pretended that the loan didn't exist for years, and now because I'm getting money from the government, I'm having to pay my loan back.  Woe is me!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Subtonic: FOURTY.

Ouch


Didn't really hurt all that much. But I get to complain about my hip now. So I got that going for me. Which is nice.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Izunbacol: As someone who has never had student loans, how does this work where you just never touch the principal?  Are they set up so that your payment is just the interest, and you have to pay additional money as curtailment?  Or are the minimum principal payments so small that the interest accrues more quickly?

My wife had them, but she knocked them out within a few years.


Yes to all those questions.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.