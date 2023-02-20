 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   ♫ In the Navy, yes, your student loan debt can be gone, in the Navy, if your service was quite long ♫   (businessinsider.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Education, Higher education, Law, Employment, History, Forgiveness, Undergraduate education, Labour economics  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Indentured servitude is back
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thank you for your service, sir. Sorry to hear about your debt.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure Jared Weegman is the sharpest tool in the shed
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Service often comes with student loan debt relief. One of the many perks of working the public sector.

Work for the government if you want the changes in government you seek.

/And thank your local public servant because they often get shiat on for just trying to keep society together
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It remains unclear to me if he enlisted before or after school. I thought you could go to college for free after an honorable discharge?

/debt forgiveness is a completely reasonable incentive for service
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, now. It doesn't take forever to pay off student loans. My sister just paid hers off. She's 56.
 
The Brains
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only shxthole countries punish working class people for getting an education with massive debt.

My Calc professor is from Asia. We've talked about it before, and we both agree that the "education system" here is designed to make children hate learning.
 
The Brains
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reagan's Fear of An Educated Proletariat
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry honey, I've got a lot of debt so no Chili's for you - we're gonna get Chicken & Waffles. Also, I'm gonna wear my Navy duds so I get a military discount.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't get it, was he unable to pass the bar? Because most attorneys aren't going to be sweating a $200k note over 25 years.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's lucky. Most of the people who apply for loan forgiveness get jerked around because of little shiat like dates on forms.
 
peterquince
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: I don't get it, was he unable to pass the bar? Because most attorneys aren't going to be sweating a $200k note over 25 years.


Yes. Yes we are. Mine were $250k, and the payments were ultimately higher than my rent in New York City. It was only when they turned off the interest, AND I moved up to the country, AND kept my city salary, that I was able to make any headway on them. The recapitalization of interest, and setting the monthly payments below the interest total, is absolute usury.
 
peterquince
‘’ less than a minute ago  

peterquince: robodog: I don't get it, was he unable to pass the bar? Because most attorneys aren't going to be sweating a $200k note over 25 years.

Yes. Yes we are. Mine were $250k, and the payments were ultimately higher than my rent in New York City. It was only when they turned off the interest, AND I moved up to the country, AND kept my city salary, that I was able to make any headway on them. The recapitalization of interest, and setting the monthly payments below the interest total, is absolute usury.


Oh but also (on the flip side). It didn't have to be the navy. He could have gotten the same forgiveness benefit by becoming a public defender, or a schoolteacher, or a professor, or working for the ACLU or national catholic lawyers guild. Or started his own 501(c)(3). Thanks to Obama, the only requirement to receive forgiveness is working for a nonprofit or government entity.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.