(Mother Jones) Hero A 17 year-old wunderkind is tracking down billionaire emissions   (motherjones.com) divider line
5
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that's just their private aircraft emissions, which is very likely a small fraction of their carbon footprint considering the numerous motor vehicles and homes they own and operate.
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ew.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why not track Chinese factories? Why aren't any of these so-called environmentalists calling out China? What are they so afraid of?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This again. Does this particular assessment consider the emissions of the businesses owned as directly caused by the person? Or just the private individual's emissions? Is a private jet's emissions divided amongst all people on the plane, or all attributed to the filthy rich guy? I'm all for accountability, but method of assessment is important.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Why not track Chinese factories? Why aren't any of these so-called environmentalists calling out China? What are they so afraid of?


China
 
