(Guardian)   Dead bishop on the landing   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What diocese is he?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rnatalie: What diocese is he?


It's tattooed on the back of his neck.

Just watch out for the rat tart. Disgusting.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rnatalie: What diocese is he?


Auxiliary bishop of Diocese of LA.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wooden_badger: rnatalie: What diocese is he?

It's tattooed on the back of his neck.

Just watch out for the rat tart. Disgusting.


I'll have a piece without so much rat in it.
 
jmr61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude lived in a multi million dollar house. It's not my money but if it was I would think there's something wrong aBout that. Also, besides the obvious I have a feeling there's something strange about this situation.

Keeping an eye on you Mr dead preacher man.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: wooden_badger: rnatalie: What diocese is he?

It's tattooed on the back of his neck.

Just watch out for the rat tart. Disgusting.

I'll have a piece without so much rat in it.


Moan moan moan...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for getting off the diagonal.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: Dude lived in a multi million dollar house. It's not my money but if it was I would think there's something wrong aBout that.


It kind of is our money.  We have to pay the taxes that they don't.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
