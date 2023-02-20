 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   If one state has its way, they would ban dogs from having their head out the window in a moving car. Care to guess the state?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Animal, Pet, Blog, Cat, Animal welfare, Eyewitness News, Television, transportation of dogs  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"The bill also ... ban people convicted of sexual offenses with animals from owning a pet during their probation."

Holy crap. Is this really that common that new state laws are required?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"The bill also ... ban people convicted of sexual offenses with animals from owning a pet during their probation."

Holy crap. Is this really that common that new state laws are required?


On the one hand, Florida has a well known history of solving problems that don't exist.  But on the other hand...Florida.  I'd say it's an even 50-50 on either.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only a biker knows why a dog sticks its head out of a car window.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let my kid stick his head out the window while driving, so I wouldn't want my dog to do it either. But once my son moved out and bought his own car I can't control what he does.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: Only a biker knows why a dog sticks its head out of a car window.


And why you don't see them parked outside therapist offices.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maturin: I wouldn't let my kid stick his head out the window while driving, so I wouldn't want my dog to do it either. But once my son moved out and bought his own car I can't control what he does.


Not sure if I'm following your point. You want the law adjusted so it doesn't penalize dogs if they own their own cars?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So you can't have a dog stick its head out a window. But, open transport in a pickup truck bed is still ok?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Maturin: I wouldn't let my kid stick his head out the window while driving, so I wouldn't want my dog to do it either. But once my son moved out and bought his own car I can't control what he does.

Not sure if I'm following your point. You want the law adjusted so it doesn't penalize dogs if they own their own cars?


That is exactly what he is saying. Dogs gotta drive safe out there. Can't be all ace Ventura or anything
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This, however, still legal

cdn-eahdg.nitrocdn.comView Full Size
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Maturin: I wouldn't let my kid stick his head out the window while driving, so I wouldn't want my dog to do it either. But once my son moved out and bought his own car I can't control what he does.

Not sure if I'm following your point. You want the law adjusted so it doesn't penalize dogs if they own their own cars?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: This, however, still legal

[cdn-eahdg.nitrocdn.com image 550x366]


Why wouldn't it be? There's no windows to stick their heads out of.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: This, however, still legal

[cdn-eahdg.nitrocdn.com image 550x366]


Looking at a lot of " their bodies were found one hundred fifty feet from the actual crash site.  They were pronounced dead at the scene."
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.