(Guardian)   Like a feather locomotive, flyin' down the track. He's gone, he's gone, and nothin's gonna bring him back. He's gone   (theguardian.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Flaco the owl is a rebel, and a true American hero.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome the hybrid owl overlords.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He took my face with him, too.

Right off my head!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I be he's gone where the wind don't blow so strange.  Maybe up in some high, cold mountain chain.

/wait, why not "mountain range?"  Wouldn't that rhyme better?
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stay gold, pony boy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fly By Night
Youtube j7f0WP30HUk
 
freetomato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just let him wing it!
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Check any sugar magnolias for nests.
 
