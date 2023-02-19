 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas NRA)   The bathroom is not secure gun storage. Especially when you're around 3rd graders, superintendent   (bigcountryhomepage.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, Weapon, School, Teacher, Elementary school, Firearm, Law, Superintendent Robby Stuteville, Star Police Chief Don Braly  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Leave the gun.  Take the steamed hams"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arming teachers is the best farking idea ever.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you have guns, keep them in a safe, combo lock preferred. Gun Safety 101.
 
ditka80
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The kid has a promising career as a k-9 police officer ahead of them.
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, because this isn't at all obviously going to happen when your response to gun violence is MOAR GUNS. Some of these idiots shouldn't be carrying a squirt gun.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a sane country that man would be charged with failure to properly store a firearm and never allowed to own a gun ever again.


Like this man openly carries a gun on his school campus because he thinks he's a "responsible gun owner" who won't do what all the uvalde cops did, except here we have goddamn rock solid proof that he is not a responsible gun owner, and cannot be trusted with a firearm, but will he even lose his job?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.