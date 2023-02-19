 Skip to content
(Army Times)   Be...As Fresh As You Can Be
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they dig ditches and holes?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that's pretty cool
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ymra eht Nioj?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got in one little firefight and I got scared, told my sergeant I'm transferring to the Force that's in the Air.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Earf!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it help those with that not so fresh feeling?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Do they dig ditches and holes?


Only until things got moist
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: Ymra eht Nioj?


Dammit.

Simpsons Superliminal
Youtube 0WDi4tAqPkM
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not sure why the amusing tag. Most every military on Earth has full-time musicians.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie. Army rappers make me picture Ed Wuncler III from The Boomdocks telling that story about shiatting himself in Iraq.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you are gonna have military bands and military singing groups, for people who do that stuff full time in the military, then you should probably have military rappers.  I, however, feel that military music groups are not something that belongs in the modern world, along with horse cavalry or division level parachute formations (helicopters have made airborne irrelevant since the early 1960s)

Oh also, Chaplains and Chaplain assistants should be tossed onto the list.  There are numerous ways military soldiers can get musical entertainment and spiritual services without having to have additional people running around a war zone who do little more than eat up supplies and give the enemy additional targets to shoot at, and make local populations see even more of your culture being imposed on them.

USO shows may still be okay so long as they do not create unnecessary risks.  My two cents.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have just recently started watching Key and Pelle on the Netflix and this is hiatting hard
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Not sure why the amusing tag. Most every military on Earth has full-time musicians.


Rap is a perfect fit for the military. This should have had the Spiffy tag.

Drill Sergeant calling cadences (BCo/787)
Youtube WoaR1Hv9yLc
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cucker Tarlson  will be biatchin soon
/and many eyes will be rolled
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like a C-17 of Massengill.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: foo monkey: Not sure why the amusing tag. Most every military on Earth has full-time musicians.

Rap is a perfect fit for the military. This should have had the Spiffy tag.

[YouTube video: Drill Sergeant calling cadences (BCo/787)]


Meanwhile in the Russian army:

Russian Army Barbie Girl HD
Youtube d7FIpqPvL7E
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm from the army
And I'm here to say
I'm gonna leave you broken with no means of  support
In a major way!
[scratching noises]
 
