(Daily Mail)   Forecasters warn that Britain could be plunged into bone-chilling snowy weather pattern next week, dubbed the Greenland Barrage. Keep calm   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's see... on the one hand we have a tabloid notorious for making overblown, sensationalist claims about upcoming weather, which nearly always turn out to be made up out of whole cloth. On the other hand, we have this from the actual Met Office:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will stuff like this happen during it?

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) - British Royal Air Force Helicopter Crash
Youtube jWfX_k0pIN0
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Greenland on Friday... I guess they can spare a bit of snow!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
