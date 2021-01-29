 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Things not to store under your sink according to lifehacker. You're not the boss of me, I'll keep my pancakes where I want   (lifehacker.com)
31
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just cleaning supplies under my kitchen sink.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TLDR: don't put anything edible, breakable or water-sensitive under the kitchen sink.

GFY: aerosols.  I'll keep my damn oven cleaner where I like.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's where I keep all my acetone, hydrochloric acid, spray paint and tannerite...  and you're telling me that's not the right spot?  Pfffft.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Get with the game, lifehacker!

To save time, combine your ammonia and bleach into a spray bottle to make cleaning your shower a snap! The shower will be clean for the rest of your life!
 
Monac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am disappointed. This article did not cover very much. It said nothing about intangibles,like hopes and dreams and mineral rights. 2/10.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where else am I supposed to store all my magnesium- and benzene-soaked rags?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TLDR: don't put anything edible, breakable or water-sensitive under the kitchen sink.

GFY: aerosols.  I'll keep my damn oven cleaner where I like.


I think Lifehacker is suggesting you keep your oven cleaner in the bread box
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Get with the game, lifehacker!

To save time, combine your ammonia and bleach into a spray bottle to make cleaning your shower a snap! The shower will be clean for the rest of your life!


How much does it take? I've mix them buy accident.  And didn't die. But. I guess because I leave the room when I realized I just farked up.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nothing you wouldn't mind putiing in you toilet, or a Pot-A-John. It's not a nice place, been in way too many.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would correct my spelling. Bleh....
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Just cleaning supplies under my kitchen sink.


Me too! Although I typically clean with hand grenades, blasting caps and nitroglycerin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phishrace: kdawg7736: Just cleaning supplies under my kitchen sink.

Me too! Although I typically clean with hand grenades, blasting caps and nitroglycerin.


Do you have any house left?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x694]


This joke never gets old. Thanks for posting!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who stores food and cooking stuff under their sinks?  That's nasty.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing about a mobile meth lab.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
under the sink, I've got some dilute bleach in a spray bottle that used to contain Aussie Miracle hair detangler.

I'm don't always immediately put things away, and I remember one day looking at it on the side in the kitchen, about 6 feet from where I put the actual Aussie Miracle hair detangler when da lady comes to cut my hair, and thinking... go and get a marker pen and write BLEACH on that, right now.
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything flammable....so everything?
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: phishrace: kdawg7736: Just cleaning supplies under my kitchen sink.

Me too! Although I typically clean with hand grenades, blasting caps and nitroglycerin.

Do you have any house left?


Sure. And the views from the second floor are spectacular.

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything that plugs in

Tell that to my garbage disposal.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
About 15 years ago our kitchen pipes started leaking like mad. Upon inspection it appears the previous owner put super glue around the connections and that obviously didnt last. We ended up replacing all the pipes and everything under there. And we have never put one thing under there since. We didnt make a conscious decision to do so, or even talked about it. We've just never had a need for that space. Wow, this may be the most boring comment Ive ever posted here now that I think about it....
 
darinwil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh, I was pretty certain that the instructions said to store my newly made thermonuclear device under the sink, and to bring it out at parties as an I've breaker...
 
darinwil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darinwil: Uh, I was pretty certain that the instructions said to store my newly made thermonuclear device under the sink, and to bring it out at parties as an I've breaker...


Ice, ice!!! Damnit!!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So according to Lifehacker, I shouldn't keep a reverse osmosis water purification unit under the sink, because it requires an electrical outlet (required to stay within building codes).
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Piss off, gonna continue to keep my raw chicken down there at room temp.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Anything that plugs in

Tell that to my garbage disposal.


Does yours have a plug? The one I had was hardwired.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: About 15 years ago our kitchen pipes started leaking like mad. Upon inspection it appears the previous owner put super glue around the connections and that obviously didnt last. We ended up replacing all the pipes and everything under there. And we have never put one thing under there since. We didnt make a conscious decision to do so, or even talked about it. We've just never had a need for that space.


I've just finished printing this out to show my friends.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hydrochloric acid and chlorine bleach fumes from toilet bowl cleaners and similar can be corrosive to metal.

Corrosive to metals like the stainless steel covered hoses that feed faucets.  The internal hose then bulges and fails.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd like to be under the sink

in an octopus's garden in the ink
 
apathy2673
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the only place in the house that has enough room to put the gimp. The leather can handle the moisture, but the zippers are getting rusty
 
