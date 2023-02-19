 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Walking in Memphis? You'd be better off running what with all of them bullets flying by   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Memphis Police Department, Person of interest, Death, early morning shootings, Tennessee, shooter, Sunday morning  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the cops shot how many people?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot to start my stopwatch
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memphis is not a safe city. I have no desire to go there other than to Elvis Presley's tomb.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're a sh**hole country. Thanks, guns.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: So, the cops shot how many people?


You sound so white
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Memphis shooting may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, frequent random violence is a terrible blight on a city.

On the other hand, hiring those violent assholes and sanctioning their violence under the cover of "policework" is worse, in my eyes.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Memphis is not a safe city. I have no desire to go there other than to Elvis Presley's tomb.


I was there in September. Downtown proper is greatly improved compared to 10 years ago. We avoided Beale Street, but I assume it's still a good idea not to wander far off the main drag on foot.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never get the bloodstains out of those blue suede shoes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't happen in other big cities...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Un-live lounge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Memphis, it can definitely be a rough town in places. Know your soundings for sure.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connected? It's Pepe Silva, isn't it?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nice terrible Jewish Soul Music reference, subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: What a Memphis shooting may look like

[Fark user image 700x483]



Those Assyrians gangs are pretty brutal...
 
jmr61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this is exactly what I think it is.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: kdawg7736: Memphis is not a safe city. I have no desire to go there other than to Elvis Presley's tomb.

I was there in September. Downtown proper is greatly improved compared to 10 years ago. We avoided Beale Street, but I assume it's still a good idea not to wander far off the main drag on foot.


A few years ago I walked to the national civil rights museum from a hotel near Beale St. It was summer and the garbage cans on every corner reeked, but other than that I had no probs.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: What a Memphis shooting may look like

[Fark user image 700x483]


Those Assyrians gangs are pretty brutal...


But they sure can sing!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh hell, I used to run that area on 911. County medic 32. Good times.

We didn't get shot at nearly as much back then.
 
US Has Issues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
gun robberies  More gun robberies  other gun robberies Look there's more and more what do you know What's that ATF?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great basketball team though.  You want shooting? They've got Desmond Bane!

/please ignore Ja's friends with guns
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, Memphis is fine if you don't run with a crowd  where drug market gunplay is a thing, and you don't get murdered by cops
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ja Morant be coming after you with his hollowpoints, shouting "we fine in the west!"
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Doesn't happen in other big cities...

[Fark user image image 425x282]


i thought no doubt was from anaheim
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you were marc cohn you would be nearly impervious to bullets and could walk teen feet off of Beale.

Problem solved.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Memphis is not a safe city. I have no desire to go there other than to Elvis Presley's tomb.


so, it killed ham too......
 
henryhill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you were marc cohn you would be nearly impervious to bullets


Um, yeah, about that.
 
