(Slate)   The cure for the crisis in our social lives? Hangin' Tough.
29
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The sound you hear is a squeal of delight from every Farkette who was a teenager in 1989.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahh yes, first world upper middle class/lower upper class problems also known as:

View Full Size


Perhaps if the United States wasn't rapidly becoming a gilded age reboot, we could have provided social safety nets, effective community services, public space planning and development, and provided the population of the richest country in the world with a life worth living. But no, if you want to know the secret to hanging out drop $27.99 on Amazon while you go to your second job while dropping your kids off with your ailing parents as the infrastructure, population, and livability of the home of the free rots away.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"A person does not excel or fail at hanging out so much as they do it or they don't,"

Trust me, I've tried, I fail at it.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you can guess the source from the headline.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When you can guess the source from the headline.


NKOTB?
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There used to be that after school or work on Friday or Saturday you went to hang out with your friends at the bar or at home. There was arcades, and NES video games at home as well. It used to be you would have sleep overs and Lan parties now its by appointment.

I was toying with the idea of making a supper club where I make food and we spend the evening watch or playing games and trying out different drinks or something.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Sexy Jesus: When you can guess the source from the headline.

NKOTB?


Alright!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People struggling to hang out, or else voicing concern and anxiety about how to hang out.

Hasn't most of your country legalized weed?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Knife - Hanging Out
Youtube Y5Oq28LA6vg
The Knife - Silent Shout (Instrumental) - YouTube
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah yes, take a plane to go have brunch in Burlington with casual acquaintances off the cuff. Everyone can afford to do more of that. Unstructured time and expendable income are things most adults have on tap. I was just asking myself  "What do I do with all this extra time and money?" Little did I know "visit people you hardly know across the couentyvto not do anything in particular" was the answer!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Ahh yes, first world upper middle class/lower upper class problems also known as:

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 320x241]

Perhaps if the United States wasn't rapidly becoming a gilded age reboot, we could have provided social safety nets, effective community services, public space planning and development, and provided the population of the richest country in the world with a life worth living. But no, if you want to know the secret to hanging out drop $27.99 on Amazon while you go to your second job while dropping your kids off with your ailing parents as the infrastructure, population, and livability of the home of the free rots away.


You sound like you'd be a real bummer to hang out with. Do I have the book for you!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Ahh yes, first world upper middle class/lower upper class problems also known as:

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 320x241]

Perhaps if the United States wasn't rapidly becoming a gilded age reboot, we could have provided social safety nets, effective community services, public space planning and development, and provided the population of the richest country in the world with a life worth living. But no, if you want to know the secret to hanging out drop $27.99 on Amazon while you go to your second job while dropping your kids off with your ailing parents as the infrastructure, population, and livability of the home of the free rots away.


I can understand why no one wants to hang out with you.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

View Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

[Fark user image 631x560]


The late '80s were a forgotten black hole, but remembering NKOTB brought everything back.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Ah yes, take a plane to go have brunch in Burlington with casual acquaintances off the cuff. Everyone can afford to do more of that. Unstructured time and expendable income are things most adults have on tap. I was just asking myself  "What do I do with all this extra time and money?" Little did I know "visit people you hardly know across the couentyvto not do anything in particular" was the answer!


And get paid to do it as long as you have a crappy blog!
America the land of opportunity!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the beatles - tonight
Youtube iwxrUlwKReY
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

[Fark user image image 631x560]


Hey! I'm sure at least one of those girls was in my spank bank at the time.
To be 15 again....
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Sabreace22: Ahh yes, first world upper middle class/lower upper class problems also known as:

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 320x241]

Perhaps if the United States wasn't rapidly becoming a gilded age reboot, we could have provided social safety nets, effective community services, public space planning and development, and provided the population of the richest country in the world with a life worth living. But no, if you want to know the secret to hanging out drop $27.99 on Amazon while you go to your second job while dropping your kids off with your ailing parents as the infrastructure, population, and livability of the home of the free rots away.

I can understand why no one wants to hang out with you.


I'll go start my own Fark, with black jack! And hookers!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cheap Trick - Out In The Street - That 70's Show
Youtube rhYxqGMkXxU
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: bostonguy: And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

[Fark user image image 631x560]

Hey! I'm sure at least one of those girls was in my spank bank at the time.
To be 15 again....


Huh? I'm talking about the fashion. So hideous.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dunno. Back when I was a teenager & in my 20's I loved "hanging out" as kids do. But now Im in my mid 40's I found the pandemic enjoyable. I loved just staying at home, hanging with my family, doing stuff around the house, no pressure to go do anything, no trying to navigate social dynamics. I dunno, just thought it was a nice time for me personally so you can keep your book, Im fine.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "For sure, the healthiest thing for me to do would be to get dropped off at my airport La Quinta."

CSB: I stayed at that La Quinta a week ago. I picked it because it was relatively cheap, and close to the airport.

If you like the smell of weed, along with paper-thin walls and ceilings which allow you uncomfortable knowledge of your neighbors' habits, and a truly uninspiring "breakfast buffer", I'd recommend it. If those are not what you consider attributes of a find lodging experience, you may want to consider alternative, more salubrious arrangements. Like sleeping in your car.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You got the right stuff, baby.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When you can guess the source from the headline.


It was either that or Salon. Remember Salon? Neither do I.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Ahh yes, first world upper middle class/lower upper class problems also known as:

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 320x241]

Perhaps if the United States wasn't rapidly becoming a gilded age reboot, we could have provided social safety nets, effective community services, public space planning and development, and provided the population of the richest country in the world with a life worth living. But no, if you want to know the secret to hanging out drop $27.99 on Amazon while you go to your second job while dropping your kids off with your ailing parents as the infrastructure, population, and livability of the home of the free rots away.


so... you want to go get some chicken wings or not?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: KodosZardoz: bostonguy: And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

[Fark user image image 631x560]

Hey! I'm sure at least one of those girls was in my spank bank at the time.
To be 15 again....

Huh? I'm talking about the fashion. So hideous.


Marc Jacobs to the rescue
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: KodosZardoz: bostonguy: And I thought I blocked 1989 from my mind.

[Fark user image image 631x560]

Hey! I'm sure at least one of those girls was in my spank bank at the time.
To be 15 again....

Huh? I'm talking about the fashion. So hideous.


Lol. At that age I was looking beyond the fashion. Or at least my hormones were.

Actually, I think the worst fashion trends come from the earlier 80s. Cut off, mesh shirts for men. Now that was the pinnacle of bad fashion.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
View Full Size


View Full Size


View Full Size


View Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yup. Maslow is still correct. Kinda need to socialize to maintain some degree of sanity and well being. Course, that's tier 3 on the hierarchy of needs, and you're going to have a rough time getting there if the first two tiers aren't satisfied. And the powers that be are really trying to keep those needs out of reach.
 
