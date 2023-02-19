 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're driving pass-out drunk on a revoked license despite being on parole after 9 previous DUI arrests, maybe you should try sleeping it off in *your own* driveway   (thedailyreporter.com) divider line
13
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you rack up 9 DUIs? Wouldn't you be sitting in prison after like the fourth one?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: How do you rack up 9 DUIs? Wouldn't you be sitting in prison after like the fourth one?


Nope. DUI is a majority white people crime. so no hard punishment
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, here's a guy who could benefit from living in a 15 minute city.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should go after his dealer.  Arresting him doesn't seem to cure his disease.  Maybe fining the people exploiting it would at least bring in some money, change their business model with new liability.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he pulled into a driveway to pass out and not into an oncoming minivan of innocents....
/silver lining
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This asshole is so self-centered and selfish to drive drunk THAT many times, all of the jail time/arrests/fines won't do shiat to stop him from doing it again.  Cut his right foot off.  It makes it more difficult to drive.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's what happens when people are forced to live in rural areas where there are no bars or any other basic services within walking distance.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a health nut and is avoiding all the extra minerals in Michigan water
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sleeping it off in your own driveway is still a crime if you are in the driver's seat or the car is running. One of my friends decided to sleep it off in front of a friends house for a few hours in his driveway. Left the car running so he didn't freeze, police saw him dozing with the car running and knocked on his window and gave him a DUI. 

$5k and a lawyer later and he got a $3k fine, license suspension for a couple months and no jail time.

SpaceyCat: This asshole is so self-centered and selfish to drive drunk THAT many times, all of the jail time/arrests/fines won't do shiat to stop him from doing it again.  Cut his right foot off.  It makes it more difficult to drive.


I think jurisdictions should impound your car in these cases and then suspend your license (like that matters). Those interlock devices are too easily defeated by other people helping you out and has been documented a number of times.
 
jmr61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Sleeping it off in your own driveway is still a crime if you are in the driver's seat or the car is running. One of my friends decided to sleep it off in front of a friends house for a few hours in his driveway. Left the car running so he didn't freeze, police saw him dozing with the car running and knocked on his window and gave him a DUI.


Everyone knows this.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Sleeping it off in your own driveway is still a crime if you are in the driver's seat or the car is running. One of my friends decided to sleep it off in front of a friends house for a few hours in his driveway. Left the car running so he didn't freeze, police saw him dozing with the car running and knocked on his window and gave him a DUI.

$5k and a lawyer later and he got a $3k fine, license suspension for a couple months and no jail time.


If you are intoxicated, inside your vehicle, and have possession of your keys, that is sufficient for a charge of DWI/DUI.  People have been nabbed for sleeping it off in the back seat with the engine off.

phimuskapsi: SpaceyCat: This asshole is so self-centered and selfish to drive drunk THAT many times, all of the jail time/arrests/fines won't do shiat to stop him from doing it again.  Cut his right foot off.  It makes it more difficult to drive.

I think jurisdictions should impound your car in these cases and then suspend your license (like that matters). Those interlock devices are too easily defeated by other people helping you out and has been documented a number of times.


If you drive on a suspended license, the vehicle should be towed.  If you are the owner, it should be sold or crushed.  If someone else is the owner, they should receive a fine for providing access to your vehicle, with a higher fee if it can be shown that they knew the driver had a suspended license and you knowingly let them borrow the vehicle.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had a friend who got 4 DUI's and he got sentenced to 5 years and served 38 months. How in the hell was this guy out?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bigsack: I had a friend who got 4 DUI's and he got sentenced to 5 years and served 38 months. How in the hell was this guy out?


Either a good lawyer or a sympathetic judge. Or both.
 
