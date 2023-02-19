 Skip to content
(The London Economic)   If you're visiting the UK you don't need to worry about the vegetables being boiled to mush. Thanks to those hard-won Brexit freedoms, they are free not to have any   (thelondoneconomic.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This is fine"
- You know who
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: "This is fine"
- You know who


Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: "This is fine"

- You know who
- You know who

Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?



First of all nobody said Brits would starve. Save the strawmen for the rubes. People said prices would go up and availability and variety would go down. They have.


Second, my imagination is so powerful people half way around the world can photograph it??!?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Morrisions say bad weather in Spain and Morocco is to blame, not Brexit.
Morrisons explains mystery of empty tomato shelves that's also affecting Aldi as shoppers react - Gloucestershire Live

Articles about that bad weather affecting crops.
Flowering into frost: Climate change is 'destroying' Spain's treasured almonds | Euronews

In Spain, lemon production collapses - Tridge

Water scarcity: Spain's new drought measures threaten mass job losses - CGTN

So nothing to do with Brexit. Project Fear up to their old tricks, and Farkers fell for it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: "This is fine"

- You know who
- You know who

Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?


First of all nobody said Brits would starve. Save the strawmen for the rubes. People said prices would go up and availability and variety would go down. They have.


Farker predicts "food riots"
https://www.fark.com/comments/11058526/130887414#c130887414


SpectroBoy: Second, my imagination is so powerful people half way around the world can photograph it??!?!?


You do know that fruit and vegetables are fresh produce, right? And that by plan they will be empty at the end of each day and restocked overnight, right? Too much fresh food left at the end of the day means they cocked up and ordered too much.

Plus, my post didn't claim there were no shortages, but said they were because of bad weather in Spain, which I backed up with links.

So how does photographs of empty shelves contradict the explanation being bad weather affecting supply?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

/
On a side note.
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Or
Brexit
in the USA.

Everyone should watch. It's very informative.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt:

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?


The Paneuromed Convention and WTO? How do they work?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "This is fine"
- You know who


With seven horcruxes you don't have to eat your veggies anymore.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it's all a lie to project fear.
Except there are pictures.
No that's normal for shelves to be absolutely barren (except for bell peppers apparently).
Wait there is bad weather somewhere.
So it's true but it's bad weather, not Brexit!
/semper gumby

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Very simple explanation, folks. They've pivoted, they're selling cardboard boxes now, not vegetables
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: "This is fine"

- You know who
- You know who

Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?


First of all nobody said Brits would starve. Save the strawmen for the rubes. People said prices would go up and availability and variety would go down. They have.

Farker predicts "food riots"
https://www.fark.com/comments/11058526/130887414#c130887414


SpectroBoy: Second, my imagination is so powerful people half way around the world can photograph it??!?!?

You do know that fruit and vegetables are fresh produce, right? And that by plan they will be empty at the end of each day and restocked overnight, right? Too much fresh food left at the end of the day means they cocked up and ordered too much.

Plus, my post didn't claim there were no shortages, but said they were because of bad weather in Spain, which I backed up with links.

So how does photographs of empty shelves contradict the explanation being bad weather affecting supply?


You legitimately think that grocery stores sell out their produce sections at the end of every day? Like, that's a serious belief you hold in your world?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shouldn't global warming help increase sunlight to burn off the fog so there is a longer UK growing season?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need to start a gofundme for the UK.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this?


As long as it takes probably. Nobody's got anything better to do.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have seen so many of these brexit food shortage articles in the past couple years and can only assume all of the UK is mostly populated by a few cannibal tribes that survive by hunting the tourists that show up in the wastelands.

So no, I don't want to visit. I'll leave that to the brave adventure tourists.
 
shoysted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still waiting for someone to point out a single benefit that we have had from Brexit though...
 
Xai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: "This is fine"

- You know who
- You know who

Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?


I always said we'd see our exports and currency fall, we saw exactly that. I said we'd see unnecessary restrictions and difficulties, we've seen that. (£103bn/yr drop in goods exports)

You keep repeatedly trying to argue that 'Not as bad as the worst predictions equals good' and honestly by this point you clearly know that isn't a genuine position you hold.

The fact you're dishonest with even your own feelings on this matter is pretty poor.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shoysted: Still waiting for someone to point out a single benefit that we have had from Brexit though...


Blue. Passports.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Plus, my post didn't claim there were no shortages, but said they were because of bad weather in Spain, which I backed up with links.

So how does photographs of empty shelves contradict the explanation being bad weather affecting supply?


So all British fresh produce comes from these specific regions in Spain?


Or......
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If Braveheart were alive today he would be touting the freedom from green muck and raiding Tesco's to free the produce aisle from posh alien produce such as salad fixings. Deep fried food forever! (Not including tempura)
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spitting Image on food in the UK...

Margaret Thatcher Out For A Meal With Her Cabinet Lol
Youtube FjE080TGEEk
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tempura can not be emphasized too much. It might serve as a gateway drug to coleslaw with your fish and chips.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The goal of a supermarket chain is to be able to provide the food people want, when they want it, at a price they can afford.

If these chains have no alternative suppliers when Spain has a drought, or Italy has an earthquake, then they are not doing their job.  It's almost like they became fully reliant and configured to deal with the EU, and now those supplies are vulnerable, they are screwed.  If only there had been some warning that dealing with countries outside of the EU might be more likely, and maybe the Government and Industry should look at streamlining those new partnerships.

But no, this is absolutely nothing to do with Brexit.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So how many of these bumpkins voted Leave because Pakis and gyppos? Who did they think was going to pick their vegetables?

Sorry, lads. You did this to yourself.

Britain hasn't been self-sufficient in food since the early 19th century. Her breadbasket in those days was Ireland, which was exporting wheat to England at the height of the Hunger. The British manufacturing boom would not have been possible without farming out agriculture (no pun intended) to the rest of the world, be that the Empire, the Commonwealth (which Ireland remained in till 1949) or a European Common Market.

Brexit only made sense to John Bull because he was sure he could count on Granuaile to leave with him, whether she would or no, because that's how their relationship had worked for 800 years. Granuaile now had her own money and enough self-confidence to tell him where to go, and to take the Ulster loyalists with him if they couldn't take a joke.
 
GetaLife
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: "This is fine"

- You know who
- You know who

Well duh.

EU exporters "don't want to deal with the red tape"? We left the EU three years ago. They've taken three years to say "Hey! This is too much trouble!"?

Project Fear and lots of Farkers have been saying we'll starve for years now yet strangely it hasn't happened. I actually subscribe to oddbox.co.uk who deliver surplus fruit and vegetables that would otherwise have been thrown away, yet there's a shortage? Where does this surplus come from then?

And why does a lot of our fruit and veg come from countries outside the EU, like Morocco, Egypt, South America etc who have to go through the exact same "red tape"? How come they can manage it?

How much longer can Farkers carry on crying wolf like this? It's always "soon", or "any day now" isn't it?


First of all nobody said Brits would starve. Save the strawmen for the rubes. People said prices would go up and availability and variety would go down. They have.


Second, my imagination is so powerful people half way around the world can photograph it??!?!?

[Fark user image image 741x568]

[Fark user image image 481x280]

[Fark user image image 419x424]

[Fark user image image 478x480]


Honest question - where and when were those pics taken? I've never seen anything even closely resembling that at any of the shops around me in London (Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi, any of the corner shops, etc.). Not even during the worst of the pandemic and lockdowns.
 
